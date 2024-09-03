Teacher’s Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

On September 5th, India celebrates National Teachers' Day in honour of teachers' significant contributions to society. On this day, we also honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, as well as a renowned scholar and philosopher who believed strongly in the power of education to shape the future of a country. In 1962, when his students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he recommended honouring all teachers on that day instead.

Teacher’s Day 2024: Significance

Teachers' Day honours professionals who value the mentors who have shaped their professions as much as it does students who wish to express their gratitude to their educators. This day serves as a reminder of the enormous impact that educators' continuous efforts have in forming the future. For teachers, it brings appreciation for their vital contribution, and for students, it provides insight into the passion needed to provide outstanding education.

Teacher’s Day 2024: History

When Dr. S. Radhakrishnan was elected President of India in 1962, his pupils wanted to honour him by celebrating his birthday on September 5. Instead, the modest scholar Dr. Radhakrishnan proposed honouring all teachers on this day and emphasising their invaluable contributions to society. After this idea was approved, September 5th has been observed in India as Teachers' Day. October 5th is World Teachers' Day, which is celebrated worldwide and coordinated by UNICEF and UNESCO. This day acts as a reminder of the crucial role that educators perform and the value of honouring their dedication to students.

Teacher’s Day 2024: Ways To Celebrate