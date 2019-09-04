Teachers' Day: Last-minute gift ideas for your mentors that will make them smile!

Someone has beautifully written "Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions" and we could not agree more! Indeed, if your teachers never taught you the alphabet, you wouldn't be able to be where you are today. No matter how far you go in life, your mentors will always be special. Every year, we celebrate Teacher's Day to honour our mentors and remind them that they are special.

So this Teachers' Day, whether you are a student or alumni, take some time out and thank your mentors with these last-minute gift ideas!

1. Video Montage

One of the best ways to remind your teachers how special they are is by taking them down the memory lane through videos of a school/ college trip or an excursion. All you need is a computer/ laptop and a good video editing application. IMovies on IOS and windows media player are the most sought after software which is free of cost as well as gives great results.

Compile all the videos of your trip/excursion and play some fun music in the background. You can gift this video in a pen drive or a CD.

2. Colourful diary

One standard thing that you will notice in almost every teacher's hands is a diary, and why not? They have so much to keep a track of! A colourful diary is not only a pretty looking gift but is also a useful one. We're sure your teacher would love carrying it to school/college every day. You can also go for a note- pad and cover it up in a cute wrapping paper!

3. Handmade card

While a card from a store is great, nothing beats the beauty of a handmade card. We all have made handmade cards as kids so why not give it a shot now? Unleash the artist within you and start exhibiting your skills on a piece of paper this Teacher's day!

A colourful paper can be used as a background or even a simple card with a white paper would do. Sparkles, decorations, blow pens and a lot of other stuff is available in the market. Time to hit the stationary shop! Don't forget to put the heartfelt message inside the card that conveys just how much special your teacher is to you.

4. Bookmark

This one is especially for your literature teacher who, almost always, is reading in the leisure time. You may have interrupted your teacher for some urgent work which made them forget from which page they need to continue reading and believe us- it is a huge irritation! So this Teacher's day, gift your teacher a bookmark so that they can have the best time reading books and if someone interrupts- there is absolutely no inconvenience caused.

5. Personalised letter

They taught you how to write letters so why not write one for them? Take a pen and an A-4 Size sheet and start pouring out your feelings. Teachers love personalized letters as it reminds them just how special they are for their students. Make sure that you write in neat and beautiful handwriting as this is something that will be cherished by your teacher forever!

Wishing everyone a very Happy Teachers' Day!