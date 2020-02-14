These romantic Valentine's Day poems will help you say the three magical words

New Delhi: The season of love and friendship begins as soon as we enter February. Also, known as the season of love, the much-celebrated Valentine Week begins Rose Day on the 7th till the 14th, marking each day with a special form of feeling. The best is reserved for the last, so on February 14, Valentine's Day is celebrated across the globe.

The day honours Saint Valentine and has over the years become synonymous with love.

So, we thought of sharing a few poems for all the old world lovers to confess how much they care. You can use these love poems to say those three magical words.

Your happiness is what matters to me,

The entire world I can give up for you,

I have no other desire than to see you smile,

This Valentine's, let's celebrate in style.

So look out of the window, at the shining sun,

remember when I said,'You're the one'.

All the smiles and sweet anxiety,

The desire to fight the world for you,

I always pray to the all mighty,

That when I wake up, you're the view.

So my dear Valentine,

Tell me that I'm yours, and you're mine.

The moon and stars whisper in my ear,

You're the one- the Juliet to my Romeo,

& the Kate to my Leo.

There aren't words to express, my dear

What I feel, What I see,

Whenever you appear, my heart fills with glee.

I enter the place where I found paradise

In your eyes, love and beauty lie;

Your smile is what matters the most,

Happy Valentine's sweetheart,

To your beauty, let's raise a toast.

Amidst the winter cold,

Your hand I wish to hold,

Let's share our happiness and sorrows,

Let me be the sun of all your tomorrows.

Happy Valentine's, king of my heart,

I knew I'd love you, from the start!

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Valentine's Day!