This Diwali, Be A Patakha! Try These 5 Stunning Eye-Makeups This Festive Season

Diwali Makeup Ideas 2023:Diwali is a big shout for celebrations, lights, and brightness. This festival calls for family and friend quality time with lots of love and sweetness. It's also a perfect time to flaunt and celebrate your dazzling looks, and oh, that girl!

This Diwali, you all must have planned the decorations and a special food menu with delicious desserts for that Diwali vibe, and sweet tooth. Also, the attire and pieces of jewellery must be planned to adore the traditional Diwali look, but what about makeup to enhance your look? Is that still left to be planned out? Oh, my girls, don't feel stressed about it. I, Sahibba K Anand, a makeup artist have brought out a few easy and impressive eye looks for the occasion of Diwali and Diwali parties that would instantly lift your entire look without too much effort.

Before you hand on your makeup brushes and eye palettes, hear us carefully. With Zee News let’s start with some luxurious and on-point eye looks for Diwali 2023.

1. Hazel or Grey?

Playing with eye shadows is one thing. Playing with the right Colored contacts is a game changer! First, ensure it’s a safe and trusted brand. I love using hazel, green or grey. This doesn’t have to match the outfit. Second, add some gold shimmer on the eyelid. Now, add some false lashes. This will open up the eyes and give a beautiful tint to the eyeballs. The easiest and fastest eye makeup look!

2. A Colorful Diwali

I love a nice colour pop on the eye! The best and easiest way to use a colour is to use coloured eye pencils. You can glide them on, blend them out, add lashes and you’re done. Colors you can’t go wrong with- emerald green, royal blue, purple, or copper brown.

3. Half Wing

Yes you can never go wrong with a winged eyeliner but the latest trend is to start at the Middle of your eyelid, and move on out creating the wings at the end. Finish with half lashes and apply them towards the outside of the eyes. This really opens up the eye and makes the eye appear bigger. Use an inner corner highlight and ta da!

4. Brown Smokey Eye

I love to mix black with brown. For this traditional eye makeup look, smoke out earthy brown eye shadow and finish with a thin black eyeliner and black Kajal in the waterline. You can’t go wrong with this. Ensure you do the rest of the face after doing the eyes as there will be some fallout.



5. Sparkles

How can you do a Diwali look without any sparkles? I have a trick for using loose glitter- Keep a clear mascara handy. Dab a brush on the mascara wand, dip in your favourite color, tap, and apply on the eyes. Repeat till required. This ensures there’s no fallout of glitter on the entire face. Finish with eyeliner and false lashes.

So girls, whether you want an elegant and classy makeup look or that traditional Desi look, trust me, these eye looks will add a glorious impact on your entire look and allow you to bring out those drop-dead graceful looks that surely make heads turn. MUA Sahibba K Anand wish you all a Glorious, Radiant, Alluring, Good-Looking, Glamorous, and Stunning Diwali in 2023.