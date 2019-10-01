This Navratri and Durga Puja, amp up your style game like a pro!

It is indeed that time of the year when Maa Durga is worshipped in full glory. In North India, the nine-day long Navratri festival has already begun. This year it started from September 29 and will last till October 7. And in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand and adjoining states are gripped in the festive fervour of welcoming Maa Durga to their abode of five days.

Navratri and Durga Puja mean devotion and celebration across the globe, as the Indian diaspora abroad celebrates the festival with equal enthusiasm.

Durga Puja festival is celebrated from the sixth to the tenth day of the bright lunar fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Bikram Sambat calendar month of Ashwin, as per Hindu tradition. It is the festival of celebrating the victory of good over evil.

During Navratri and Durga Puja—everyone and especially the women folk is dressed in their best attires. Some are dressed as per the colour code dedicated to each Nav Durga avatar on a particular day while others simply wear new clothes.

So, we thought of helping you all ladies out there to amp up your wardrobe during the festive time of Navratri and Durga Pujo!

Go Traditional

Keep your look traditional during the festival time. In India, each and every festival is celebrated with much gusto and what better than Navratri or Durga Pujo to don your desi hat. Keep the ghagra-cholis for your Garba-Dandiya Nights and ditch your Western outfits for a few days!

Pop Colours

Attention ladies, this is perhaps an unsaid rule while shopping for your Navratri or Durga Puja attire. You must buy clothes which are bright in colour—as it brings out the best in you while you enjoy the festivity.

Statement Jewellery

Don't forget to accessorise your outfit with funky jewellery. So, get your hands on some cool junk jewellery and pair it with your outfit. Be it a choker, oxidized silver or black metal earrings—anything which you like. Also, statement neckpieces or earrings are in vogue!

Eye-catchy Dupattas

If you are wearing a salwar-kameez or long kurta-palazzo pants, team it up with colourful dupattas which can make you stand out from the rest. You can even wear a plain salwar-suit and don a bright contrast dupatta with beautiful mojris. Also, long skirts with crop top are in huge demand.

Apply Some Make-Up

To look in sync with the bright, colourful festival, try applying some light make-up while you dress up, as it will give you that edge over others.

While all of this takes most of your time, ladies, do not forget to fold your hands and pray to the Goddess for her blessings. With a pure heart, mind, body and soul—pray to Maa Durga, for she listens to her devotees.

Jai Maa!