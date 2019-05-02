This World Book Day, ZEE5 announces eight new book adaptations

Riding on the success of book adaptations like The Final Call based on Priya Kumar's book 'I Will Go With You - The Flight of a Lifetime' and 'Parchhayee' - Ghost stories by Ruskin Bond, ZEE5 now announces eight new adaptations by renowned authors this World Book Day.

The rights for the books namely The Wise Man Said - Priya Kumar, Hutatma - Meena Deshpande, Skyfire - Aroon Raman, Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay's historical novels - Tungabhadrar Teere and Kaler Mandira, Mission to Pakistan - Late Maloy Krishna Dhar, Karkatkranti - Indranil Sanyal and Seven Days Without You - Anmol Rana have been procured and the content from each of them is in different phases of production.

Each of these best sellers have been written by renowned authors and the adaptions include stories across genres with each book being carefully handpicked.

Loaded with wisdom, surprise, humour and an eagerness to embrace life, Priya Kumar's The Wise Man Said is a collection of twelve such adventures of Sammy, where his journey becomes his greatest achievement-a life well lived

Created by award-winning producer Shabina Khan, Skyfire by Aroon Raman is a heart-stopping sci-fi thriller that will chill you to the bone

Set against the flaring backdrop of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, Hutatma is a fictional story of a real-life incident of Vidyut, a young girl who gets on a quest to avenge her father's untimely death in the Maharashtra riots

Kaler Mandira is based in the 5th century Gupta dynasty's rule in the attacks of the Huns. Tungabhadrar Teere is based in the 15th century Karnataka. It is about the fight between the Hindu king with Muslim invaders

Seven Days Without You is a story of two childhood friends that find their destiny only when they live seven days away from each other. What the joyous life of years together couldn't unearth, was dug out by the heart-breaking realities of seven days that were no less than a new life for him - one where his childhood friend was not with him

Mission to Pakistan is a spy novel based on historical events that occurred between India and Pakistan. The book is a story based on the life of a real Indian intelligence agent and his tumultuous career and life during this period

Aparna Achrekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said, "The digital medium has opened new avenues not only for content producers but also for authors who can now bring their story alive on celluloid. We have an interesting line-up of content, a major chunk of which is through book adaptations. We have seen great success through our associations with Ruskin Bond's ghost stories for Parchhayee as well as Priya Kumar's I Will Go With You for The Final Call."

