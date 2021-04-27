हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Super Pink Moon

This year's first Super Pink Moon: 5 things you should know about it!

The full moon in the month of April is called Super Pink Moon. When the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth - it is called a supermoon. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The full moon in the month of April is called Super Pink Moon. When the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth - it is called a supermoon. 

SUPERMOON 2021 DATE:

This year's first supermoon was on April 26, Monday. It was witnessed by many skywatchers who even tried to click pictures of the giant pink ball. April's moon is known as Pink Moon because it is named after an early spring flower called the perennial wildflower plant. It has other names as well such as Fish Moon or Sprouting Grass Moon.

April's supermoon is one of the biggest and brightest in 2021.

NASA PICTURE OF FIRST SUPERMOON 2021:

WHY SUPERMOON?

The term supermoon is attributed to astrologer Richard Nolle. His name is mentioned in “Strategic Role Of Perigean Spring Tides in Nautical History and Coastal Flooding” published in 1976. 

Reportedly, Super Pink Moon was seen in Argentines, Venezuelans, and Chileans on Monday night including Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Caracas. 

 

