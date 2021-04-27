This year's first Super Pink Moon: 5 things you should know about it!

New Delhi: The full moon in the month of April is called Super Pink Moon. When the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth - it is called a supermoon.

SUPERMOON 2021 DATE:

This year's first supermoon was on April 26, Monday. It was witnessed by many skywatchers who even tried to click pictures of the giant pink ball. April's moon is known as Pink Moon because it is named after an early spring flower called the perennial wildflower plant. It has other names as well such as Fish Moon or Sprouting Grass Moon.

April's supermoon is one of the biggest and brightest in 2021.

NASA PICTURE OF FIRST SUPERMOON 2021:

Tonight's full Moon is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, so what does that mean? A supermoon! The Moon will appear a little bigger and brighter than average. https://t.co/leEJw6y4XM pic.twitter.com/ETub1yYArR — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 26, 2021

WHY SUPERMOON?

The term supermoon is attributed to astrologer Richard Nolle. His name is mentioned in “Strategic Role Of Perigean Spring Tides in Nautical History and Coastal Flooding” published in 1976.

Reportedly, Super Pink Moon was seen in Argentines, Venezuelans, and Chileans on Monday night including Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Caracas.