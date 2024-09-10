Three Auspicious Yogas On Radha Ashtami: Are You Aware Of Their Benefits?

On September 11, Radha Ashtami will be marked by the formation of three auspicious yogas, which will be beneficial for everyone.

On Radha Ashtami, three important yogas are forming: Preeti Yoga, Ayushman Yoga, and Ravi Yoga.

According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, Preeti Yoga brings happiness and prosperity to an individual. It also helps in attaining mental peace, intelligence, and knowledge, thereby enhancing social respect and prestige. Additionally, Preeti Yoga leads a person towards religious and spiritual growth.

Ayushman Yoga boosts immunity and ensures a long, healthy life.

Meanwhile, Ravi Yoga is associated with self-confidence and courage. It endows individuals with leadership and management skills and contributes to success and prosperity.

On Radha Ashtami, worship is performed for the Radha-Krishna pair. Janmashtami occurs on the Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, whereas Radha Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the same month. Women observe a fast on this day, wishing for sweetness and prosperity in their marital relationships.

Radha Ashtami 2024: Auspicious Yoga Timings

Preeti Yoga will end at 11:55 PM on Radha Ashtami.

After that, Ayushman Yoga will begin.

Ravi Yoga will be in effect from 9:22 PM and will continue until 6:05 AM on the next day, September 12.

Radha Ashtami Timing

The Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapad month begins at 11:12 PM on September 10.

The Ashtami Tithi ends at 11:46 PM on September 11.

Therefore, according to the Udaya Tithi, Radha Ashtami will be observed on September 11.

Radha Ashtami Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for the worship is from 11:03 AM to 1:32 PM. Perform the rituals during this period.