These 3 Delightful Indian Curries Make It To World’s Top 10 List

India is a diverse land with people from various backgrounds and cultures living together. The country is also known for its remarkable variety of cuisine, reflecting the distinctiveness of each region. The irresistible allure of Indian food lies in its delectable flavours and aromatic spices that tantalise the taste buds, leaving you yearning for more. From bustling street joints to high-end restaurants across the country, the choices are endless with the list of favourites never ending.

As Indian dishes, with their flavors and widespread appeal, continue to satiate gastronomes across the country and internationally, a recent compilation of the finest curries globally has included three Indian delicacies in the top 10 list. These dishes have secured 4th, 5th, and 6th ranks.

Indian Curries in the World's Top 10 List

According to a list prepared by Taste Atlas for the world's best-rated curries for June 2023, three popular Indian dishes — Shahi Paneer, Malai Kofta, and Butter Chicken — have made it to the top 10 by securing the 4th, 5th, and 6th ranks, respectively.

Thailand's Phanaeng curry, a thick, salty, and sweet curry made with a variety of vegetables has topped the list. It’s followed by Northern Thailand's Khao Soi and Japan's Kare.

Interestingly, all the top 10 curries in the list are from Thailand, Japan, and India.

Here’s the list:

1. Thailand's Phanaeng Curry.

2. Northern Thailand's Khao Soi.

3. Japan's Kare.

4. India's Shahi Paneer.

5. India's Malai Kofta.

6. India's Butter Chicken.

7. Thailand's Green Curry.

8. Thailand's Massaman Curry.

9. Japan's Kare Raisu.

10. Thailand's Thai Curry.

The world's best-rated Indian curries

Shahi Paneer: Originally from the Mughlai cuisine, Shahi Paneer is a creamy and delicious curry made with onion, nuts, yogurt, and aromatic spices. With chunks of paneer dipped in creamy gravy, the curry is best served with roti, naan, or kulcha.

Malai Kofta: An extremely popular and tasty curry, Malai Kofta is prepared with balls made of potatoes and paneer in thick and creamy onion and tomato sauce. The curry also includes a perfect blend of garam masala, cashews, spices, and herbs.

Butter Chicken: One of the most popular and favourite Indian dishes, butter chicken is very famous among non-veg lovers. A classic Indian dish, the curry is made with marinated and grilled chicken infused with yogurt, spices, ginger, garlic, and lemon juice.