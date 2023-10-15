Top 5 Easy Dance Steps To Master Garba This Navratri And Own The Dance Floor!

Navratri is beyond just a festival; it's a jubilation of togetherness, culture, and unadulterated happiness. Central to it all is Garba, a dance that brings us together in a whirl of enthusiasm and beat. This is your opportunity to shine, to dance without inhibition, to let go and showcase your Garba prowess gracefully.

So, brush off those dandiyas, don your colorful chaniya-cholis or kurtas, and let the infectious beat of Garba transport you to a realm of dance, laughter, and merriment. Here are five fundamental and simple steps, complete with their Gujarati names and explanations by Moj Creator Himanshu Shrivastav. Get set to excel in your Garba moves this Navratri, because this year, you're going to own the dance floor like never before!

Let's transform this Navratri into a cherished memory and a memorable celebration with these uncomplicated moves to elevate your garba performance.

Dodhiyu

Begin with your feet together and take a small step to the right, then bring your left foot to join it. Repeat this sequence, moving to the right in a circular motion.

Teen Taali

Commence by stepping to the right with your right foot, then bring your left foot close, followed by a clap. Repeat this sequence, moving in a circular motion to the right.

Hinch

Start with your feet together and take a step to the right, followed by a slight hop on one foot, and clap while in the air. Repeat this sequence, moving in a circular motion.

Aankh Micholi

Begin with your feet together, then take a step to the right and close your eyes while making a circular motion with your arms. Open your eyes when you bring your feet together.

Round

Start with your feet together and take a step forward, then a step backward, and continue this forward and backward movement in a circular pattern.

These foundational steps serve as an excellent starting point for learning garba and can be combined to craft more intricate and spirited dance routines as you gain proficiency.

Navratri epitomizes the perfect amalgamation of fashion, tradition, and devotion, showcasing India's vibrant and diverse culture. It signifies the triumph of light over darkness, displaying the magnificence of tradition while embracing the vigor of modernity.

Happy Navratri and Happy Dancing!