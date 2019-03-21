Top Bollywood Holi songs to make your party a fab one!

New Delhi: The colourful festival of Holi will be celebrated this year on March 21. The entire nation is soaked in the festive fervour and it can be felt all around. On this special day, songs play a very important role. After all, any dance party is incomplete without good music, right?

So, here's a list of all time favourite Holi songs which you must have in your playlist:

1. Rang Barse from Silsila

2. Holi Khele Raghuveera from Baghban

3. Arre Ja Re Natkhat from Navrang

4. Holi Ke Din from Sholay

5. Aaj Na Chhodenge from Kati Patang

6. Holi Aayi Re Kanhai from Mother India

7. Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

8. 'Do Me a Favor Let’s Play Holi' - Waqt-The Race Against Time

Now that the playlist is decided, get on with your celebration mode and enjoy your day.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!