Top Summer Drinks: 10 Cool Recipes To Beat The Heat At Home - Aam Panna To Mix Fruit Lassi

As the temperature is rising, it’s time to beat the scorching heat with some refreshing summer coolers. Whether lounging by the pool or simply trying to cool down after a long day, there's nothing quite like a refreshing drink to quench your thirst. Here's a list of the most delicious and easy-to-make summer cooler recipes curated to keep you relaxed all season. So grab your blender and get ready to sip on some summer goodness. Here are 10 chef-favourite recipes for summer coolers with tips from the chefs themselves on Tata Play Cooking:

1. Aam Ka Panna by Harpal Singh Sokhi



Ingredients

● 2-3 raw mangoes (large)

● Ice cubes as required

● 2-3 tbsp sugar

● Black salt to taste

● 1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

● 1/2 tsp black peppercorns, crushed

● 1/4 tsp carom seeds, roasted & powdered

Method

● Wash and roast mangoes on direct flame or charcoal. Remove from the heat and let them cool in cold water. Peel, mash and strain the pulp in a bowl

● Combine ice cubes and mango pulp in a jug. Add sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder and crushed black peppercorns in it and mix well till sugar is dissolved. Add water and stir well. Adjust the seasoning

● Roast carom seeds in a pan. Then transfer to mortar and pound with a pestle to make a coarse powder. Add powder in panna and stir well

● Pour Panna into glasses and serve chilled



2. Aam Ki Lassi by Harpal Singh Sokhi

Ingredients

● 1 cup mango pulp

● 1 cup thick yogurt

● A pinch of green cardamom powder

● 2 Pistachios, sliced

● 2 Almonds, sliced

● 1 1/2 tbsp khoya/mawa, grated

● 1 1/2 tbsp sugar

Method

● Put yogurt, mango pulp, sugar, green cardamom powder in a mixer and blend it properly

● Pour lassi into a glass. Garnish with pistachios, almonds and khoya/mawa. Serve.

3. Pudina Chaas by Harpal Singh Sokhi



Ingredients

● 1 inch ginger piece, peeled

● 2 green chillies

● 1 tsp cumin powder + for garnishing

● 2 cups fresh mint leaves

● 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

● Crushed ice cubes as required

● 2 cups yogurt

● 1 tsp salt

● 1/2 tsp black salt

● Fresh mint sprigs for garnishing

● Lemon slice for garnishing

Method

• Cut ginger into small pieces and put into the blender. Add green chillies, cumin powder, fresh mint leaves and grind for some time.

• Add lemon juice, crushed ice cubes, little water and grind to make a coarse paste. Add yogurt, salt, black salt, some more ice cubes and grind again to make a chaas.

• Strain the chaas into a jar. Adjust the seasoning. Add little water and mix.

• Pour the chaas into a glass. Sprinkle some cumin powder. Garnish with fresh mint sprigs and lemon slice and serve immediately.

4. Guava Punch by Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients

● 1 cup guava juice

● 2 tsp brown sugar

● 1/2 cup lemon juice

● Mint leaves

● 7-8 drops of hot pepper sauce

● Ice cubes

● Soda water

Method

● Pour guava juice into a glass jar. Add brown sugar and lemon juice to it. Mix well.

● Add crushed mint leaves and 7-8 drops of hot pepper sauce. Mix well

● Add lots of ice cubes and top it up with soda water. Guava Punch is ready to serve. Serve chilled

5. Cucumber Citrus Cooler by Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients

● 1 tsp mint leaves

● 1 tsp brown sugar

● 1/4 cup lime juice

● 1/4 cup lemon juice

● 1/4 cup sugar syrup (heat 1 cup sugar+1 cup water and strain)

● 1 cup cucumber juice

● 3-4 long cucumber slices

● Ice cubes

● Club soda

Method

● In a glass jar add some mint leaves and brown sugar. Muddle it so that mint releases its juices

● Add lime juice, lemon juice, sugar syrup. Finally, add cucumber juice to it and leave it aside for a while, so that all the flavours mix together

● Take a tall glass. Place some cucumber slices and ice cubes in it. Pour the Cucumber Juice in the glass and top up with club soda. Serve chilled

6. Pomegranate Citrus Coolers by Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients

● 1 cup pomegranate juice

● 1/4 cup sugar syrup

● 1/4 cup lemon juice

● Salt to taste

● Ice cubes

● Soda water

Method

● Take a jar, put Pomegranate juice in it

● Add sugar syrup, lemon juice, salt to taste and ice into it. Mix it well

● Take a tall glass. Fill the glass with ice cubes and pour in the juice

● Top it with soda water and serve chilled

7. Gulkand Milkshake by Harpal Singh Sokhi

Ingredients

● 150 ml milk

● 3 scoops ice cream

● 1 1/2 tbsp gulkand

● 3 tbsp rose syrup

● Ice cubes

Method

● In a blender, add the milk, ice cream, gulkand, rose syrup, ice and ice and blend well

● In a glass, drizzle a little rose syrup along the rim

Pour the milkshake into the glass and serve

8. Ice Tea by Harpal Singh Sokhi

Ingredients

● 2 tea bags

● 120 ml hot water

● 3 wedges of lime + for garnishing

● Few fresh mint leaves + for garnishing

● 60 ml sugar syrup

● 1 tbsp lime juice

● Few ice cubes

Methods

● For the liquor of iced tea, put tea bags in a glass. Add hot water and mix. Keep it aside.

● Add wedges of lime in another glass and press with the muddler. Add fresh mint leaves and press with the muddler again.

● Add sugar syrup, lime juice and ice cubes. Now pour the tea concoction into the glass.

● Garnish with a lime wedge and mint leaves, and serve immediately.

9. Mix Fruit Lassi by Harpal Singh Sokhi

Ingredients

● 1/2 cup mixed fruit jam

● Crushed ice as required

● 2 cups yogurt

● 1 tbsp honey

● 4 tbsp lemon juice

● 1 medium pear

● 1 medium apple

Method

● Take mixed fruit jam into a mixer jar. Add crushed ice, yogurt, honey, lemon juice and blend well.

● Chop the pear and apple. Pour fruit lassi into a glass. Put some chopped pear and apple on it. Serve immediately.

10. Almond Panna Cotta by Nita Mehta

Ingredients

● 1 1/2 cups milk

● 4 tsp gelatine

● 400 gms (2 cups) cream

● 1/2 cup sugar or to taste

● 1 tsp vanilla essence

● 10 almonds, blanched and chopped finely

● Strawberry sauce:

● 1/2 cup strawberry crush

● 1/2 cup water

● 1 tbsp cornflour, dissolved in a little water

● 5 almonds, sliced and toasted

Method

● Take 1/2 cup milk at room temperature Sprinkle gelatine on it and leave aside

● Heat cream, 1/2 cup milk, cream and 1/2 cup sugar, stirring continuously till sugar dissolves. Do not boil. Remove from fire

● Heat milk with gelatine on low flame till gelatine is completely dissolved

● Add gelatine to the milk-cream mixture. Mix well. Let it cool to room temperature

● Add essence and almonds

● Refrigerate the mixture in moulds or a dish for about 3-4 hours

● Boil strawberry crush and water. Add cornflour and cook for a minute till the sauce is ready

● Top panna cotta with cherries, strawberry sauce and toasted almonds. Serve chilled



