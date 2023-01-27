Travel Bucket List 2023: Unique, Off-the-Grid Experiences That you Can't Miss, Check List!

No modern comforts? Not to worry. More so than their older counterparts, younger Indians (Millennials, 51 per cent, and Gen Z, 50 per cent) are willing to give up day-to-day luxury in order to enjoy off-grid vacations. They want to get back to the fundamentals and experience life with only minimal requirements. In any case, a sizable number of Indian tourists will head into the jungle in 2023, with 34 per cent or 55 per cent of their families or friends. 58 per cent of Indian travellers are motivated by a desire to learn fundamental survival skills, possibly in the event of a catastrophic occurrence.



With the goal of facilitating travel for everyone, Booking.com has compiled a list of off-the-grid experiences that tourists can partake in on their next trip. From experiences that allow for a sense of escapism to learning how to start a fire from scratch, there are many exciting opportunities for tourists to test their survival skills.



Perfect the basics



For the 62 per cent of Indian travellers who want to learn basic survival skills including how to light a fire from scratch, Bedouin Nights Camp in Wadi Rum, Jordan is a perfect place to learn and stay. Wadi Rum is a UNESCO-protected area due to its iconic landforms, such as natural arches and narrow gorges, and is often referred to as the "Valley of the Moon" for these reasons. The camp itself embraces the ancient Bedouin culture, and local guides share their desert secrets and village stories with guests. Travellers will learn about the history and culture of the indigenous people, have the opportunity to elevate their understanding of the desert on a series of hike and jeep tours, learn how to live like a local, delving into local foods and join in the traditional Bedouin dances.



Forage and feed in the wild



With almost two in five, 61 per cent of Indian travellers wanting to forage in the wild for their own ingredients and food, travellers can immerse themselves in this self-sufficient activity at Kinloch Lodge Hotel and Restaurant. Travellers can wander through Kinloch Forest with the hotel`s local guide as they explore the paths of the forest to forage for local ingredients. The freshly picked finds are dependent on the season, where guests can expect to see delicacies such as edible mushrooms, wild garlic, seaweed and mussels. Other activities on offer, include traditional fire lighting, fishing in the pristine Loch Na Dal waters, wild walks across the sprawling green lands, where guests may catch a glimpse of the rich wildlife such as otters, eagles and seals, and opportunities to learn how to identify wild foods such as plants and fungi.

Also read: Travel bucket list 2023: 10 unique travel destinations across the world - take your pick!



For travellers wanting to put their wild cooking skills to the test, then opt for a stay at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, United States. Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Western North Carolina, guests will explore their surroundings whilst they identify and gather extreme cuisines such as wild mushrooms and plants, before learning how best to preserve and serve these earthly delicacies during a cooking lesson, followed by a tasting session of their freshly picked ingredients.



Prep for an apocalypse



Following a turbulent few years of uncertainty, the year ahead will see travellers keen to prepare for the worst-case scenario, as 65 per cent of Indian travellers want to learn essential skills to survive an apocalypse and are most likely to embark on a survival vacation to prepare for what may lie ahead.



The LOOF Tiny House Camp in Fuefuki, Japan provides the perfect opportunity to get back to basics and experience a stay surrounded by lush nature. Situated in the mountains amongst the forest, guests can learn how to make their all-important morning beverage from scratch, learning how to roast and brew raw coffee beans in the wild. Harvest a variety of vegetables including cucumber, tomatoes and eggplant in the vegetable garden, or wander to the Ashi River to bask in the untouched beauty of nature, before gathering around the campfire in the evening.



Escape from reality



In the year ahead, over 65 per cent of Indian travellers will want to go off the grid to escape from reality, without compromising on the luxury travel aspect of their vacation. The Laxsik Ecolodge in Sa Pa, Vietnam offers the best of both worlds; the chance to live amongst the locals, basking in their daily routine and indulging in the local cuisine and culture, whilst the lodge is beautifully decorated with traditional touches inspired by H`Mong lifestyle throughout.



For travellers seeking to disconnect on their next adventure, stop off at Shoja in India. Speckled with rich flora & fauna, high mountain ranges, waterfalls and lush greenery, Shoja is a perfect getaway for nature lovers. Overnight treks to Basheilo Pass or day treks to Serolsar Lake, Raghupur Fort, waterfall point etc. can be planned at Shoja for trekking enthusiasts. This stands as a perfect spot for the 73 per cent of Indian travellers who are keen to use travel in 2023 as an opportunity to see more eco-friendly, earthly stays to accommodate burnt-out city dwellers searching for simplicity, offering guidance for Indian travellers to be closer to nature.