Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2020: Why it is celebrated on December 25?

New Delhi: Coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Christmas on December 25, Tulsi Pujan Diwas is celebrated in the country. On this day, holy basil plant aka Tulsi is worshipped and also planted.

Tulsi plant is considered to be highly auspicious in Hinduism and also has medicinal values. Shri Yog Vedant Seva Samiti organizes the celebration of Tulsi Pujan Diwas annually on December 25 - Christmas.

Benefits of Tulsi Plant:

- It is considered to be a blessing for good health and is called 'queen of herbs'

- Tulsi tea is consumed to treat the common cold and flu.

- Regular intake of Tulsi leaves also help in preventing cough etc.

- It helps in keeping the body fit.

On Tulsi Puja Diwas, many devotees thronged social media to extend their wishes as well. The holy basil plant is worshipped in many Hindi households with water, sandalwood (Chandan), Vermillion (Sindoor), rice, flowers among other things.

