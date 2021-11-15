Tulsi Vivah 2021: Shubh muhurat timings, date and rituals!

New Delhi: India is a land of traditions and every festival is celebrated with great pomp and show. Each community has its own set of rituals that are followed with utmost devotion and dedication.

Tulsi Vivah is one such festival which is celebrated in various parts of India on Ekadashi according to the Hindu calendar in the month of Kartik. The holy marriage of Tulsi (basil plant), and Lord Vishnu (Shaligram) is conducted on this day.

According to the Hindu scriptures, all the living creatures including the plants have a sense of consciousness transfusing in them. Tulsi becomes the best example of this preaching and thus this marriage is considered sacred.

This year, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 15 (Monday).

Here are the puja muhurat timings as per drikpanchang.com:

Dwadashi Tithi Begins – 06:39 AM on Nov 15, 2021

Dwadashi Tithi Ends – 08:01 AM on Nov 16, 2021

For many Hindus in India, Diwali culminates with the commencement of Tulsi vivah. It marks the beginning of wedding season among the Hindus.

Rituals

The rituals are followed in many ways in different parts of the country. A day prior to the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah, the basil plant is decorated with diyas and other stuff. Sugarcane and marigold flowers are offered to the vrundāvan; tamarind and Indian gooseberry (amla) are kept at its base. Later, the priests perform puja on the occasion and later Prasad was distributed among the devotees.