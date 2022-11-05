topStoriesenglish
TULSI VIVAH 2022

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Significance and how it is celebrated

As per the Hindu rituals and beliefs, Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious day to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tulsi Vivah is celebrated every year on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the month of Kartik.
  • On this day, Tulsi with Lord Vishnu is married.
  • Tulsi Vivah, this year, will be celebrated on Saturday, November 5.

As per the Hindu rituals and beliefs, Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious day to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. It is also believed that celebrating Tulsi Vivah and performing all the rituals will help you have a smooth marriage and bring happiness to married couples.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Muhurat

Tulsi Vivah Ekadashi starts at 6.08 pm on November 4 and will end at 5:06 pm on October 5.

How is it celebrated?

Many of you must be aware that Tulsi is the incarnation of Goddess Mahalakshmi and Shaligram is believed to be the form of Lord Vishnu. On Tulsi Vivah day, the Tulsi is married to the Shaligram.

To celebrate the auspicious day, people must take a bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes. Also, keep in mind that you are not wearing black clothes while performing puja on this day. People offering prayers also observe fast on the day.

The Tulsi plant is placed either on the floor in the courtyard or the terrace or at the temple. Then, sugarcane is sown in the soil of the Tulsi flower pot and it is decorated with a red stole (chunri).

Moving forward, the shaligram is also placed in Tulsi pot. Both the Shaligram and Tulsi are decorated with turmeric paste and are worshipped after offering bhog.

