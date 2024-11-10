Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Time, Significance, And Importance

Tulsi Vivah is a sacred Hindu ritual that symbolizes the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant (holy basil) with Lord Vishnu, usually in his avatar as Shaligram or Lord Krishna. It marks the beginning of the auspicious season of Hindu weddings, and devotees celebrate Tulsi Vivah with great reverence, praying for prosperity, marital harmony, and divine blessings.

Date and Time of Tulsi Vivah 2024

In 2024, Tulsi Vivah falls on Tuesday, November 12. According to Hindu traditions, Tulsi Vivah is observed on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, which is also known as Kartik Shukla Ekadashi. The day holds significance in the Hindu calendar and is considered one of the most auspicious days for marriage-related rituals.

For 2024, the Auspicious Time (Muhurta) for performing Tulsi Vivah is:

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 05:34 AM on November 12, 2024

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 02:31 AM on November 13, 2024

Devotees generally perform the Vivah ceremony during the evening on Ekadashi, though the exact timing may vary based on regional customs and family traditions.

Significance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah is more than just a symbolic marriage; it signifies the beginning of the marriage season in Hinduism. It is believed that conducting the Tulsi Vivah with sincerity and devotion brings blessings for marital harmony and spiritual upliftment. Tulsi (also known as Vrinda) is revered in Hinduism for her dedication to Lord Vishnu and her role in uplifting humanity.

The legend behind Tulsi Vivah speaks of Tulsi as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi or Vrinda, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. The event celebrates her union with Lord Vishnu, reflecting her unyielding devotion. Thus, Tulsi is honored as a goddess and is worshipped as a source of purity and protection in Hindu households.

Importance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah holds a special place in Hindu households for several reasons:

Start of Auspicious Marriages: The ritual marks the beginning of the season for auspicious marriages in Hindu culture, and weddings conducted after Tulsi Vivah are believed to bring prosperity and joy.

Spiritual Upliftment: Tulsi is considered a sacred plant that purifies the atmosphere and enhances spiritual vibrations. Performing the Tulsi Vivah is believed to bring positive energies and peace into one’s home.

Brings Marital Harmony: Tulsi Vivah is particularly significant for married couples and those seeking marital bliss. Devotees believe that participating in the ceremony strengthens marital bonds and brings blessings for a long, happy, and harmonious married life.

Environmental Benefits: Beyond the religious context, Tulsi has health and environmental benefits. Known for its medicinal properties, it purifies the air and supports physical health, symbolizing the connection between religious practices and ecological consciousness in Hinduism.

How is Tulsi Vivah Celebrated?

Decorating the Tulsi Plant: Devotees start the ritual by decorating the Tulsi plant as a bride, adorning it with sarees, jewelry, and flowers. The plant is sometimes placed in a small clay pot or an altar, representing its place of honor.

Invoking Lord Vishnu: A Shaligram stone (representing Lord Vishnu) or an idol of Krishna is placed near the Tulsi plant. The idol is dressed as a groom, and the marriage ritual begins with chanting mantras and prayers dedicated to both Lord Vishnu and Tulsi.

Offering Prasad and Bhog: Devotees prepare a variety of offerings, including sweets, fruits, and holy water, as a symbolic feast for the divine couple.

Marriage Ceremony: Like a traditional Hindu wedding, the ritual includes reciting marriage vows and performing the ceremonial ‘pheras’ (circling the sacred fire) around the Tulsi plant and the idol.

Distribution of Prasad: After the ceremony, the prasad is distributed to family members and neighbors as blessings from the divine couple.

Observing Tulsi Vivah is not only a means of seeking divine blessings but also a celebration of life, unity, and spirituality that brings communities together in joyous worship.

