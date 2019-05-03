close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twilight

'Twilight' getting a film-concert tour

Lionsgate is launching the "Twilight in Concert" world tour in August in Brazil, followed by stops in Australia and the UK.

&#039;Twilight&#039; getting a film-concert tour
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: The "Twilight" saga will be back, this time as a live concert that will tour the world.

The hit movie franchise, based on Stephenie Meyer's book series, is getting a film-concert tour just like Lionsgate properties "The Hunger Games" and "La La Land", reports variety.com.

Lionsgate is launching the "Twilight in Concert" world tour in August in Brazil, followed by stops in Australia and the UK.

The event will feature a full orchestra performing Carter Burwell's original film score timed to a screening of "Twilight", the 2008 romantic fantasy that launched the highly successful five-film franchise that hauled $3.3 billion worldwide.

"Twilight" is the third Lionsgate movie to receive a concert tour following "The Hunger Games in Concert" and "La La Land in Concert". Those tours have accounted for more than 100 performances in 25 countries to date.

"We are thrilled to launch another live-to-film tour in the footsteps of our ‘Hunger Games' and ‘La La Land' international concert events," said Lionsgate's Jennifer Brown.

"The combination of Meyer's brilliant storytelling, Burwell's musical genius, and a truly legendary underlying film and book property will continue to expand the world of ‘Twilight' and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world."

The original "Twilight", starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, was directed by Catherine Hardwicke from a screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg.

 

Tags:
TwilightTwilight movieTwilight live concert tourKristen StewartRobert PattinsonStephenie MeyerTwilight in Concert
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you -May 3, 2019

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Cyclone Fani: Safety steps are being taken to evacuate people