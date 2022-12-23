Unique Christmas recipes: Dive into the holiday spirit with amazing dishes!
Christmas is the time to gorge on amazing delicacies. Whether it's a cake or spread, you can create an endless list of sumptuous dishes this holiday season! Check out some
- Christmas is celebrated worldwide on December 25
- This is the time to indulge in some amazing food
- Apart from the traditional dishes, experiment and prepare some unique dishes
Christmas 2022: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and don't we all need an excuse for chocolates, regardless of their flavour - sweet or bitter, dark or milk, flavoured with caramel or almonds. After all, there is chocolate to match your mood, making it an invaluable delight. Mars Wrigley is here to give your Christmas a twist this year, use them as a part of a recipe for something you love. Whether it's a cake or spread, you can create an endless list of sumptuous dishes this holiday season!
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cupcake
Ingredients (for 24 servings)
- 2 cups Powdered sugar
- 2 cups Peanut butter
- 1/2 cup Butter, room temperature
- 1/2 tsp. Vanilla extract
- 1 cup Roasted-Peanut & Caramel SNICKERS Bar, crushed 1/4, frozen
- 6 tbsp. Heavy cream
- 24 Cupcakes, premade
- 12 SNICKERS Brand Miniatures, frozen, halved
Method:
- Put powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, and vanilla in an electric mixer.
- Mix until well incorporated, add Roasted-Peanut & Caramel SNICKERS Bar and heavy cream, and mix until smooth.
- Spread approximately 2 tbsp. on each cupcake, then top with mini-SNICKERS Brand Miniatures halves.
Suggestions:
- May substitute prepared peanut butter frosting for scratch-made
- Make mini cupcakes and present them as part of a dessert flight
Chocolate Chipotle Lamb Chops Made with Galaxy Chocolate
Ingredients (for 4 servings)
Chocolate Chipotle Sauce:
- 1/4 cup GALAXY chocolate, melted
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons chipotles in adobo sauce, chopped
- 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon sriracha
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Lamb Chops
- 4 lamb chops, baby rack of lamb, frenched
- 2 tablespoons light olive oil
- 2 cups BEN`S ORIGINAL Rice Pilaf, cooked
- 2 cups steamed vegetables, cooked
Method
Chocolate Chipotle Sauce:
In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Set it aside
Lamb Chops:
- In a skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Place lamb chops in hot oil and cook on each side for approximately 3 minutes
- Brush each side of lamb chops with chocolate chipotle sauce before serving with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables in a hot water bath, and combine GALAXY Chocolate and butter. Keep there until fully melted
- Separate the eggs into two bowls - one with yolks and the other with whites.
- In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, place 8 egg yolks, orange extract, vanilla extract, and half the sugar; beat at high speed with the paddle attachment until eggs and sugar are creamed together, creating a pale-yellow smooth paste. Once this smooth paste is achieved, blend in chocolate on medium speed; set aside
- In a separate bowl, add 8 egg whites, salt and 2 tablespoons sugar; whip until it forms medium-stiff peaks
- In a separate bowl, combine heavy cream with the rest of the sugar until it forms semi-stiff peaks. Fold into the chocolate/egg yolk mixture. Fold in egg white mixture
- Place into 12 small shot glasses or small glasses with one layer of M&M`S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies. Top with additional M&M'S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies
- Chill and serve
Confetti Sugar Cookies made with M&M'S Minis Chocolate Candies
Ingredients (for 30 cookies)
- 3/4 c M&M'S Minis Chocolate Candies
- 1 c vegetable shortening
- 1 c granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 t vanilla extract
- 3.4 oz. box white chocolate instant pudding mix, unprepared
- 2 1/4 c all-purpose flour
- 1 t baking soda
- 1/4 t salt
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degree F
- Line sheet pans with parchment paper
- Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, combine shortening and granulated sugar until creamy
- Mix in eggs and vanilla extract until fully combined
- In a separate bowl, combine the dry pudding mix, flour, baking soda, and salt and add to the mixer until fully incorporated
- Fold in half of the M&M'S Minis Chocolate Candies
- Using a #40 scoop or 1 1/2 T measuring tool, portion, and place on the prepared sheet pans
- Lightly press down each scoop and add the remaining M&M`S Minis Chocolate Candies on top of each. Press again to mildly flatten
- Bake for approximately 8 minutes. The cookies will be fairly blonde, be careful to not overbake or brown cookies
