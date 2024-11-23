Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Know Date, Time, Significance, Rituals, And Mantras To Chant

Ekadashi holds a special place in Hinduism, with 24 Ekadashi fasts observed annually, each carrying distinct spiritual significance. Falling twice every month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, these fasts are believed to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, bestowing prosperity and spiritual merit upon devotees.

What Is Utpanna Ekadashi?

Utpanna Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month and marks the beginning of the sacred Ekadashi fasting tradition. According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Ekadashi was born on this day to protect Lord Vishnu from the demon Mura during his Yog Nidra (divine sleep). She defeated the demon, leading to her worship and the naming of this day as Utpanna Ekadashi.

Devotees believe this is an auspicious day to start observing Ekadashi fasts, as it is said to cleanse sins and bring blessings for a better rebirth, courtesy of Lord Vishnu’s grace.

Utpanna Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat

Here are the auspicious timings according to Drik Panchang:

Utpanna Ekadashi on Tuesday, November 26, 2024

On 27th Nov, Parana Time - 13:20 to 15:26

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 10:26

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 01:01 on Nov 26, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:47 on Nov 27, 2024

Astrological and Spiritual Importance

This year, Utpanna Ekadashi aligns with several auspicious yogas, including Preeti Yoga, Shivva Yoga, and Ayushman Yoga. These yogas amplify the spiritual benefits of fasting and worship on this day. Devotees engaged in the worship of Lakshmi Narayan are believed to fulfill their heartfelt desires, inviting happiness, prosperity, and harmony into their lives and homes.

Legend Behind Utpanna Ekadashi

The story of Utpanna Ekadashi is rooted in the divine act of Goddess Ekadashi. As per mythology, the demon Mura planned to attack Lord Vishnu while he was in deep meditation. To protect him, Goddess Ekadashi emerged, fought with Mura, and vanquished him. Her valor led to her being revered as a deity, and the day was dedicated to her worship.

Mantras To Chant On Ekadashi

Chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” on the day of Ekadashi. During the worship, read the Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

How to Observe Utpanna Ekadashi

Brahma Muhurta Rituals: Begin the day by waking up early, taking a holy bath, and resolving to observe the fast with devotion.

Offerings to Lord Vishnu: Prepare yellow-colored sweets, as yellow is Lord Vishnu's favorite color, and offer them during the puja.

Worship Goddess Lakshmi: Alongside Lord Vishnu, pay homage to Goddess Lakshmi, as their combined blessings bring spiritual and material prosperity.

Peepal Tree Worship: Offering water to the Peepal tree on this day is considered highly auspicious and brings divine blessings.

Spiritual Rewards of Observing Utpanna Ekadashi

Devotees who observe the fast with sincerity experience the removal of past sins and are said to attain salvation. The blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi ensure not just spiritual upliftment but also happiness, wealth, and peace in life.

Utpanna Ekadashi is a significant day that not only symbolizes devotion and the triumph of good over evil but also serves as an opportunity to seek divine grace and renew one’s spiritual journey. By observing the fast and performing the rituals with faith, devotees can achieve inner peace and worldly happiness.