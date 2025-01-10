Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Know Date, Parana Time, Significance And Rituals Of The Festival

The festival is enthusiastically observed by Hindus throughout India. In Kerala, it is called 'Swargavathil Ekadashi,' while in southern India, it is known as 'Mukkoti Ekadashi.' Devotees participate in prayers, yagnas, discourses, and rituals at Vishnu temples worldwide. Renowned temples such as the Mahalakshmi Temple and Tirumala Venkateswara Temple host spectacular celebrations. Temples in South India, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, are especially noted for their grand festivities, which reflect the region's vibrant cultural heritage. These lively celebrations strengthen community bonds and deepen devotion. This year, the sacred fast of Vaikunta Ekadasi is observed on January 10, 2025.

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Date And Time

- Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Date: 10th January 2025

- Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:22 PM, 9th January 2025

- Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:19 AM, 10th January 2025

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Parana Time

- Vaikunta Ekadasi 2024 Parana Time: 07:15 AM to 08:21 AM, 11th January 2025

Note: The Dwadasi end moment on Parana Day is at 08:21 AM.

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Significance

The Padma Purana highlights the immense importance of Vaikunta Ekadasi. The legend narrates that Lord Vishnu battled a demon named Muran, who was causing chaos among the gods. To defeat Muran, Lord Vishnu retreated to a cave in Badarikashrama, where a female energy emerged from him and vanquished the demon. Lord Vishnu named this energy 'Ekadashi' and granted her a boon.

Ekadashi, in her selflessness, requested that those who fast on this day would be absolved of their past sins. Lord Vishnu declared that those who observed the fast would attain Vaikunth. According to the Vishnu Purana, Lord Vishnu opened the gates of Vaikuntam for two demons who had asked for a boon. This led to the tradition of creating a Vaikunta Dwara (gateway) in Vishnu temples, allowing devotees to pass through it and attain salvation.

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Rituals

Vaikunta Ekadasi fasting follows specific rules. Smartha families usually observe the fast on the first day, while sanyasis, widows, and those seeking Moksha fast on the second day. Devotees desiring Lord Vishnu’s grace can fast on both days. During the fast, milk and seedless fruits are allowed, but rice, grains, vegetables, and fruits with seeds are prohibited. Devotees are encouraged to engage in prayers, chant Vishnu mantras, and participate in yagnas and rituals honoring Lord Vishnu.

On Vaikunta Ekadasi, certain foods are to be avoided, including cauliflower, eggplant, tomatoes, and leafy vegetables. Spices, salt, curd, yogurt, buttermilk, coffee, and tea are also prohibited. Visiting Lord Vishnu temples and taking part in rituals conducted on this day is highly recommended. By following these fasting guidelines, devotees can seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings and spiritual progress.

Breaking the fast, called Parana, is an important ritual and should be done after sunrise on the day following the fast, within the Dwadashi Tithi. It’s important to avoid Parana during Hari Vasara, the first quarter of Dwadashi. The most auspicious time to break the fast is during Pratahkal.