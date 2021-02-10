Valentine’s Week 2021: Cutest ways to celebrate Teddy Day with your loved ones!

Mumbai: Teddy Day (Feb 10) is the fourth day of the dreamy Valentine’s Week after Rose Day (Feb 7), Chocolate Day (Feb 8) and Propose Day (Feb 9). Teddy bears are one of the most beloved soft toys as they’re adorable and very comforting to hold. Teddy Day is meant to celebrate the nurturing and warm feeling teddy bears give us. On this day, people often gift their significant other a warm and soft teddy bear as a token of their love and affection.

The teddy bear can also be a source of solace when someone misses their lover. There are numerous kinds of teddy bears, some gigantic and others tiny. They come in vibrant colours too - red, blue, pink, green and so on. So, choose what feels right for your relationship when gifting a teddy bear to your loved ones. You can even write a heartfelt note to your lover and give it to them along with the teddy.

celebrate Teddy Day with your partner: To make this day more memorable, here are other ways you canwith your partner:

Go big on this day: Surprise your partner with a huge teddy bear this time! She will not see it coming and will surely love the generously-sized fluffy teddy. It will show your partner the abundance of love you have for her and that you would do anything to put a smile on her face.

Real-life teddy bear: If you think gifting a store-bought teddy is too overdone, try becoming a teddy yourself. You can rent a fluffy teddy bear costume and transform into a life-sized furry and then watch her reaction! Your lover will definitely appreciate the effort you put.

Think different: What happens when your girlfriend doesn’t like teddy bears or has too many of them? Look for other animal or cartoon shaped soft toys at the store such as Hello Kitty, Pokemon, etc. It would be a pleasant reminder of their childhood! You could even get a funny emoji pillow for them. Just let your imagination run free and pick something different this year.

Write a message: Yes, gestures do express a lot but adding a few sweet words can make your romantic gift even more special. Here are some quotes you could use:

“It’s Teddy Bear day. I just wanted to say, I love you beary much”

“Sending a teddy to my cutest cuddly beloved who is certainly my life. Happy Teddy Day”

“My teddy reminds me of you. It is soft and warm like you. Happy Teddy Day”

“Teddy bears may be cute but not as cute as you. Happy Teddy Day”

A Teddy cake: Does your lover have a sweet tooth? Well then, a cake is the perfect gateway to her heart and that too, a teddy-shaped one! Get her a customised teddy-shaped cake of her favourite flavour and celebrate this day together by enjoying the sweet treat.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Valentine's Day!