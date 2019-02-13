Valentine's Day 2019: Dedicate these poems to your beloved

It's true that actions speak louder than words but we still need words to express how we feel. For those in love, Valentine's Day is the perfect ocassion to let their significant other know just how much they mean to them. Communication is important in any relationship but sometimes we don't know how to express ourselves.

If you need a little help in letting that someone know just how special they are, we are here to help!

This Valentine's, surprise your beloved with these adorable poems and let them know that they are loved.

1.

Amidst the winter cold,

Your hand I wish to hold,

Let's share our happiness and sorrows,

Let me be the sun of all your tomorrows.

Happy Valentine's, king of my heart,

I knew I'd love you, from the start!

2.

I enter the place where I found paradise

In your eyes, love and beauty lie;

Your smile is what matters the most,

Happy Valentine's sweetheart,

To your beauty, let's raise a toast.



3.

The moon and stars whisper in my ear,

You're the one- the Juliet to my Romeo,

& the Kate to my Leo.

There aren't words to express, my dear

What I feel, What I see,

Whenever you appear, my heart fills with glee.

4.

All the smiles and sweet anxiety,

The desire to fight the world for you,

I always pray to the all mighty,

That when I wake up, you're the view.

So my dear Valentine,

Tell me that I'm yours, and you're mine.

5.

Your happiness is what matters to me,

The entire world I can give up for you,

I have no other desire than to see you smile,

This Valentine's, let's celebrate in style.

So look out of the window, at the shining sun,

remember when I said,'You're the one'.