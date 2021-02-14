Valentine's Day 2021: Singles flood Twitter with memes, here are the funniest posts, jokes

NEW DELHI: Valentine’s Day (February 14) - a day on which couples in relationships raise a toast to love and intimacy. It’s a grand celebration of romance between lovebirds across the world. The single souls of the internet are also engaged in this celebration but instead of chocolates and roses, they spread love by sharing hilarious memes and jokes. To make light of their singlehood on a day devoted to couples, people have flooded Twitter with the funniest posts, witty remarks and meme formats and we’re all for it!

Here are some of the funniest and most clever memes on Twitter that will guarantee a good laugh:

The only thing I'm getting for #ValentinesDay is tagged in memes about being single on Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/GFXm5Iwg8g — beefwood mac (@Beth_Morison) February 13, 2020

Since Valentine's day is tomorrow I made this meme guys #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ECIO6saju3 — Ahmad Hussein (@Ahmad98hussein) February 13, 2021

#ValentinesDay

Two single people looking at each other pic.twitter.com/e3xrCsrREw — AMAN (@SarcasticSinha) February 14, 2021

Y'all, I'm a BIG fan of love but not of #ValentinesDay So expect to see funny memes mocking this holiday. Sarcasm incoming! #February pic.twitter.com/yeGmS9Gu75 — C.N. Warneke (Nat) (@WarnekeReading) February 1, 2020

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Valentine's Day!