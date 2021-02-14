Valentine's Day 2021: Singles flood Twitter with memes, here are the funniest posts, jokes

NEW DELHI: Valentine’s Day (February 14) - a day on which couples in relationships raise a toast to love and intimacy. It’s a grand celebration of romance between lovebirds across the world. The single souls of the internet are also engaged in this celebration but instead of chocolates and roses, they spread love by sharing hilarious memes and jokes. To make light of their singlehood on a day devoted to couples, people have flooded Twitter with the funniest posts, witty remarks and meme formats and we’re all for it!
Here are some of the funniest and most clever memes on Twitter that will guarantee a good laugh:
Same #ValentinesDay #valentines #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/LdGi8qMmub
— 2Memes_xD (@2memesX) February 14, 2021
The only thing I'm getting for #ValentinesDay is tagged in memes about being single on Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/GFXm5Iwg8g
— beefwood mac (@Beth_Morison) February 13, 2020
when she accepts the Dairy Milk but rejects the proposal. #ValentinesDay #ValentineWeek #love #ChocolateDay #chocolate #valentines #poetry #couples #Shayari #LoveStory #memesdaily #Memes #funniesttweets pic.twitter.com/QmJP1tPlAu
— Rizwan Ahmed (@Rizwan_Ahmed60) February 9, 2021
I thought this meme was too good not to share.#MTG #MagicTheGathering #MTGPositivity #WeAreMTG #MTGArena #MTGArt #MTGWorlds #mtgthb #meme #ValentinesDay #ValentineIsComing #ValentinesDay2020 #ValentineBreakupline #Valentines #Valentine pic.twitter.com/HrkpmARHST
— Carnage _ the C_a__r____b__oN Hellspawn _ (@CarbonGlitch13) February 13, 2020
Since Valentine's day is tomorrow I made this meme guys #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ECIO6saju3
— Ahmad Hussein (@Ahmad98hussein) February 13, 2021
#ValentinesDay
Two single people looking at each other pic.twitter.com/e3xrCsrREw
— AMAN (@SarcasticSinha) February 14, 2021
#ValentinesDay
Someone: what's your valentine's day plan
Single me: pic.twitter.com/tZa5NLHyM9
— Shwetaaa._ (@_Unkown_girl) February 14, 2021
Y'all, I'm a BIG fan of love but not of #ValentinesDay So expect to see funny memes mocking this holiday. Sarcasm incoming! #February pic.twitter.com/yeGmS9Gu75
— C.N. Warneke (Nat) (@WarnekeReading) February 1, 2020
Me looking forward to spending another Valentine's Day Single AF!#ValentineWeek #ValentinesDay #Meme pic.twitter.com/QyLKU8i1gR
— Uday Jumle (@Uddayyy_RJ) February 8, 2021
*GIFT SHOP owners today: pic.twitter.com/kAT6NXJVvz
— Chatur Ke Meme (@ChaturKeMeme) February 14, 2021
Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Valentine's Day!