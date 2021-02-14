हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day 2021: Singles flood Twitter with memes, here are the funniest posts, jokes

Valentine&#039;s Day 2021: Singles flood Twitter with memes, here are the funniest posts, jokes
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

NEW DELHI: Valentine’s Day (February 14) - a day on which couples in relationships raise a toast to love and intimacy. It’s a grand celebration of romance between lovebirds across the world. The single souls of the internet are also engaged in this celebration but instead of chocolates and roses, they spread love by sharing hilarious memes and jokes. To make light of their singlehood on a day devoted to couples, people have flooded Twitter with the funniest posts, witty remarks and meme formats and we’re all for it! 

 

Here are some of the funniest and most clever memes on Twitter that will guarantee a good laugh:

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Valentine's Day!

