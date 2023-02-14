topStoriesenglish2573037
VALENTINE'S DAY 2023

Valentine's Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Messages to Share With Your Love

Come, fall in love! The day to celebrate love is here. Begin the day on a perfect note by sharing a mushy, romantic message with your beloved. Happy Valentine's Day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Every year, Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14
  • It marks the end of Valentine's Week which began with Rose Day on February 7
  • While it originated as a Christian feast day honouring early Christian martyr named Saint Valentine, popularly the day marks a celebration of love and romance

For all lovebirds out there, the D-day has arrived! It's Valentine's Day today. Every year, on February 14, Valentine's Day is celebrated when people express their love for each other. While it need not be only romantic love, needless to say, romance gets precedence and there's a festive spirit in the air. While it originated as a Christian feast day honouring early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine, it has in popular culture become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love. So while you gear up to celebrate the day with your beloved, start the day with a beautiful wish and tell your partner how much you love them. If you have been waiting for the opportunity to express your love the first time, today again can be the perfect day.

Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic Wishes to Share With Your Beloved

Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Valentine's Day, Love!

vwish1

Darling, you take my breath away, every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!

vwish2

I love you more than pizza! Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life.

vwish3

I have read many books on love, seen many films on love, but I only understood its meaning when I met you. 

vwish4

You are my best friend, my partner, and my soulmate. I love you.

Vwish5

The more time we spend together, the more I fall in love with you. Happy Valentine's Day!

vwish2

To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife. Happy Valentine's Day!

vwish6

I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the man of my dreams.

vwish7

Every love song is about you. Happy Valentine's Day!

vwish9

I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

vwish10

 

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone.

