Valentine’s Day conjures visions of candlelit dinners, moonlit walks, and lovingly prepared surprises. But date nights often carry hefty price tags. Why not save your pennies and set the scene at home instead?

With a little planning, creativity, and elbow grease, you can transform your humble abode into a romantic retreat made for two. With strategic planning and personal touches, you can stage a swoon-worthy Valentine's Day night right at home. This year, give store-bought grand gestures and crowded restaurants a break. Instead, settle into intimate corners and spaces with your number one sweetheart - no reservation required.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore shares some tips to craft an oh-so-dreamy Valentine’s Day ambiance that Cupid would envy!

Also read: Propose Day 2024: Date, Origin, Significance Of Day 2 Of Valentine's Week

Dim the Lights, Queue the Music

Dimming the lights instantly signals “romance ahead!” Switch off overhead fixtures and harness the power of lamps, strings of fairy lights, and candles to set a more intimate tone. Place candles of varying heights throughout the room for depth and dimension. Group collections on side tables, mantels, and counters for amplified impact.

If fire makes you nervous, battery-operated fake candles give off a convincing flicker without the safety hazards. For more luminosity, hang strands of globe or LED string lights. Drape them along your headboard, above doorways, or behind furniture.

Remember - keep extra lighting sources handy for any activities later on. Nothing kills the passion faster than fumbling around in the dark!

Infuse the Air with Fragrance

Our sense of smell powerfully dictates moods and memories. Infuse your home with aphrodisiac aromas to dial up the romance!

Consider an aromatherapy diffuser. Add drops of essential oils like ylang-ylang, jasmine, sandalwood, or patchouli that hold associations with arousal and intimacy. Set the mist on a timer so the scent permeates before your date commences.

For instant ambiance, light an aroma-infused candle instead. Opt for notes like vanilla, rose, salted caramel, or cedarwood. Place a few in the entryway, bathroom, and bedroom to build anticipation as you move between spaces.

You can also utilize room sprays to mist bed linens, curtains, or tablecloths. Spritz your wrists and pulse points with perfume before your beloved arrives to set the mood.

Style Your Tablescape

An empty table is a blank canvas waiting for your creative touch. Pile on the romance with these table-scaping tips:

· Choose a tablecloth or runner in sensual hues like crimson, garnet red, or blush pink. Fold cloth napkins into decorative shapes.

· Display any stunning floral arrangements you receive as your table’s centerpiece. Or gather a bouquet of red roses or tulips in a vase. Float a few flower petals around the tabletop too.

· Set the table with your fine china and stemware, even if dinner is takeout! Break out the crystal glasses, silver, and fancy dishes.

· Don’t forget the accouterments! Place candles, rose petals, chocolates, or other small treats at each place setting.

Create Cozy, Inviting Spaces

Beyond the dining room, craft other beckoning escapes for cuddling and connecting. Clear the furniture away from in front of the fireplace and layer the floor with plush pillows and soft throws. Or create a luxe floor picnic amongst twinkling string lights.

For the bedroom, wash linens in lavender or jasmine-scented detergent. Mist your pillows lightly with an aromatic room spray. Then cover your bed with rose petals and chocolates while waiting for your beloved.

You can also prepare a relaxed bubble bath for two - light more candles, pour bubbly drinks, and put on relaxing spa playlists. Happy Valentine’s Day soaking!

Pick the Right Sounds

Music and sounds have powerful effects on our emotions. Craft alluring auditory experiences to complement your scene! For dinner, queue up jazz piano, saxophone, or standards by Arijit Singh,Shilpa Rao or anyone of your favourite.. Try a streaming “Romantic Dinner” station so you don’t have to think twice.

Switch to something slower and sexier when it’s time to canoodle - think R&B jams laden with longing lyrics and finally, slot in moments of silence to chat freely. Let soft crackling fireplace audio play in the background when no words need to be said.