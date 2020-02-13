Valentine's Day special: These mouth-watering recipes will win you all the love!

The month of February ushers in the season of love and friendship. The Valentine Week begins with Rose Day on the 7th and lasts till the 14th - and this is the time when you can feel the love in the atmosphere around. So, we thought of compiling a list of some mouth-watering Valentine's special recipes which will help you confess your feelings and enjoy a hearty meal as well.
Recipe: Valentine love maple marinate baked salmon
Prep time-20 min Serves-04
Ingredients
Maple syrup ¼ cup
Soy sauce 02 tbsp
Garlic clove mince 01
Garlic salt ¼ tsp
Ground black pepper 1/8 tsp
Salmon fillet 01 pound
Method
In a small bowl, mix maple syrup, soy sauce, garlic, garlic salt and pepper. Place salmon in a shallow baking tray and coat with marinade and refrigerate for 30 min. Preheat oven to 200* C.
Place baking dish in preheated oven and bake salmon uncovered for 20 min. Remove genteelly and place it on a serving dish, with a lemon wedge, parsley and pickled beetroot hearts.
By Chef Vikram Shokeen
Jr. Sous Chef
AT The Ashok, New Delhi
Recipe 2: Tray Roast Leg Of Lamb
Tray roast leg of lamb in hung curd Chick pea marination, with roast veggies
The flavours in this recipe are Moroccan based.
Ingredient
Leg of lamb – 01
Coriander seeds -02 tsp
Peeled and chopped garlic- 03
Coriander – 01 bunch
Mint – 01 large bunch
Chick peas (boiled and drain)- 400 gm
Salt- 01 tsp
Ground pepper – 01 tsp
Lemon juice – 01 tdsp
Hung curd – 500 gm
Baby turnips – 12
Baby carrot (scrubbed)– 06
Squash – 02
Cheery tomatoes -10
Red onion – 02
Garlic bulb -01
Ground cumin- 2 tsp
Olive oil – 4 tsp
Method
1. Score the lamb on both sides. Using a food processor, grind up coriander seeds, garlic, fresh coriander, mint and half of chickpeas until you have a paste.
2. Season this marinade with salt and fresh ground pepper, then add lemon juice and yoghurt. Put the other half of this marinade in the fridge.
3. Coat lamb with this marinade. Leave it in the fridge for 24 hrs.
4. Preheat the oven to 200*C. Place turnip and carrot in a roasting tray with the Squash, onion, garlic and reaming chickpeas, then sprinkle with the cumin, salt and pepper.
5. Drizzle with olive oil and toss together to coat.
6. Cook for about and 1 hour, tossing the vegetable halfway through.
7. Serve the lamb well cooked with the veggies.
8. Drizzle with rum and flambé (optional)
By Chef Vikram Shokeen
Jr. Sous Chef
AT The Ashok , New Delhi
Recipe 3: Red Velvet Pastry
Ingredients
Dry Ingredients
Plain Cake flour - 400 gms
Cocoa Powder Unsweetened - 10 gms
Baking soda - 05 gms
Pinch of salt
Wet Ingredients
Unsalted butter softened - 115 gms
Caster Sugar - 330 gms
Eggs - 02 Nos
Vegetable Oil - 250 ml
White Vinegar - 1 tsp
Vanilla Extract - 2 tsp
Buttermilk - 250 ml
Red Liquid Food Colouring - 2 tblsp
Frosting
Philadelphia Cream Cheese - 400 gms
Unsalted Butter - 115gms
Vanilla Extract - 1 ½ tsp
Icing sugar - 450 gms
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180 C/350F. Butter a baking tray (sides and base) and dust with cocoa powder.
2. Sift the dry ingredients and whisk to combine in a bowl.
3. Place butter and sugar in a bowl and beat with an electric beater or in a stand mixer until smooth and well combined.
4. Add eggs, one at a time, beating in between to combine. At first it will look curdle keep beating until it's smooth.
5. Add vegetable oil, vinegar, vanilla, buttermilk and red food colouring. Beat until combined and smooth
6. Add Dry Ingredients. Beat until just combined - some small lumps are ok, that's better than over mixing.
7. Divide batter between cake pans. Bake for 25 - 30 minutes on the same shelf, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
8. Rest for 10 minutes in the pan then turn out onto a cooling rack and allow to cool.
By Chef Prajit
Bakery Chef
At The Ashok, New Delhi
Here's hoping you celebrate the day with your loved ones and savour these special delicacies.
A very Happy Valentine's Week to all!