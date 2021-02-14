हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

2021 Valentines Day

Valentine's Day special: Tips to maintain a healthy, romantic relationship during COVID-19 times

Coronavirus has caused immense stress, anxiety and restlessness in people. It has also taken a toll on romantic relationships. We share with you some easy and helpful tips on how to maintain a healthy relationship in the times of coronavirus.

Valentine&#039;s Day special: Tips to maintain a healthy, romantic relationship during COVID-19 times
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Roman, a young professional who was forced into a long-distance relationship due to the unprecedented circumstances posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, says the journey wasn’t easy for him. He, however, maintains that he is happy that this pandemic made him realise the worth of his partner and he is now planning a future with her.

"Earlier we were living in the present moment. But during the past 10 months there was a lot of stress - both in my personal as well as professional life," says the 26-year-old. "During this crucial time, my partner was very caring and supportive. Now we think of a future together and have a clearer perspective on how we want to go about it."

Dr Sanjeev P Sahni, Principal Director at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, says that distances generally attract people. They miss each other and start valuing one another. However, for partners living together in the uncertain and stressful times of COVID-19 has been strenuous. "Every individual requires personal space and the lockdown does not let partners have it. Everyone was getting on each other's nerves," says Dr Sahni.

According to him, couples, who were forced to spend much time together under a roof, started finding faults in one another. And the stress of COVID-19 and its related issues, like anxiety related to jobs and pay cuts, the fear of contracting the disease, a complete change in the daily routine and lifestyle, a new set of expectations, uncertainties, led to a surge in cases of breakups and divorces.

However, Dr Seema Hingorrany, a clinical psychologist and relationship and EMDR therapist, shared with us some tips for maintaining a healthy relationship during times of coronavirus. "Coronavirus is a time of anxiety. We need to show high emotional intelligence in these times," says Hingorrany.

Below are a few tips by Dr Hingorrany on how to keep your relationship strong and healthy during these trying and testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Have open communication: Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. Always communicate what you feel. When one is communicating the other person should listen calmly, not react and get defensive.

Be honest: Honesty is integral to have a healthy relationship. Do not assume that your partner will not understand. You both need to be transparent with each other.

Try to meet your partner's emotional needs: It is vital to meet each other's emotional needs in a relationship. This has become all the more important during times of coronavirus as people have become more anxious, irritable, vulnerable and sensitive.

Be more patient: Instead of being dismissive of the irritable or the fragile state your partner is in, learn to be patient with them. These are hard times, in which everyone needs to be more empathetic and compassionate.

Spend quality time together: Try to deliberately take out some quality time for one another as spending the whole day together bickering about house chores and finances doesn’t qualify for quality time. Try to go out on walks together or watch a movie together or go out for a dinner date.

Hope these simple and easy to follow tips help you to have a strong and sturdy relationship with your partner.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
2021 Valentines DayCOVID-19Impact of covid-19 on relationshipslove in the times of coronahealthy relationship habits
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan pulls up Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni for fighting with Rakhi Sawant for shredding Rs 14 lakh from prize money

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Two years of Pulwama attack: 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terrorist attack