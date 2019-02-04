Valentine's Week 2019: Check the complete calendar to know when to celebrate Rose Day, Kiss Day, Chocolate Day

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the colour red becomes our favourite or perhaps pops out in front of you more than ever! Yes, the season of romance is here and we know February remains the much awaited month amongst lovers. And why not? After all the entire Valentine Week is knocking at the door, starting with Rose Day on February 7.

So, we thought of helping you out with the entire Valentine's Week calendar.

Check out below to see when to celebrate which day.

The Valentine's Week begins from February 7 to 14th. It is that time of the year when lovers who wait with bated breath to utter those three magical words to the loved one finally get the courage to say it.

Starting from Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

There are numerous ways to celebrate the special day and ample ideas to make your loved one cherish the moments. Make each effort count and get going with your plannings.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Valentine's Day in advance!