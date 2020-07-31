हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varalakshmi Vratam 2020

Varalakshmi Vratam 2020: Puja date, time and why it is celebrated

The auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Her Varalakshmi avatar is believed to be the one granting a boon to her devotees. This year, the special day is on July 31. The special puja on Varalakshmi Vratam is performed by the womenfolk. 

Varalakshmi Vratam 2020: Puja date, time and why it is celebrated
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Her Varalakshmi avatar is believed to be the one granting a boon to her devotees. This year, the special day is on July 31. The special puja on Varalakshmi Vratam is performed by the womenfolk. 

It is widely celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharastra and Uttar Pradesh. Varalakshmi Vratam takes place on the second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon Purnima in the month of Shravan, which corresponds to the Gregorian months of July–August.

Varalakshmi Vratam Puja Time:

Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, July 31, 2020

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 06:59 AM to 09:17 AM
Duration - 02 Hours 17 Mins

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 01:53 PM to 04:11 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 19 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 07:57 PM to 09:25 PM
Duration - 01 Hour 27 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 12:25 AM to 02:21 AM, Aug 01
Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Varalakshmi Vratam:

The womenfolk worship the Goddess Lakshmi on this day for their own well-being and seek blessings for the family. It is said praying to Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equal to worshipping the Ashtalakshmi - the eight Goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength respectively.

Lord Vishnu is called the 'Ashtalakshmi Pathi' - consort of the Eight Lakshmis. 
 
Women who observe a fast on this day, offer fruits, flowers, sweets to the Goddess Lakshmi and pray for the well-being of everyone in the family.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Varalakshmi Vratam!

 

 

