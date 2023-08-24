Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And More

Varalakshmi Vratham, a significant religious practice in Hinduism, is celebrated with enthusiasm by devotees globally. This special day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to grant wealth, prosperity, and well-being. The festival usually falls on the second Friday of the month of Shravana, which typically spans from July to August.

Varalakshmi Vrat 2023: Date And Time

This year, Varalaxmi Vrat will be observed on August 25, 2023, falling on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Saawan.



Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - August 25, 2023 - 05:55 am to 07:40 am

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - August 25, 2023 - 12:14 pm to 02:32 pm

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - August 25, 2023 - 06:19 pm to 07:48 pm

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - August 26, 2023 - 10:50 pm to 12:46 pm

The Significance Of Varalakshmi Puja

Varalakshmi Puja holds immense importance among Hindus. On this auspicious day, married women fast for the welfare of their families, husbands, and children. They seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi. It is believed that those who observe this fast with devotion are bestowed with happiness, prosperity, wealth, and a long life. This practice is thought to bring the blessings of Ashtalaxmi, representing eight fundamental forces in the world: Wealth, Courage, Offspring, Wisdom, Success, Nourishment, Strength, and Force.

Rituals Of Varalakshmi Vrat 2023

The day begins with women rising early, cleaning the puja room, and donning clean clothes after bathing. A wooden plank covered with a yellow or red cloth is prepared, on which an idol of Goddess Lakshmi is placed facing east. The plank is adorned with tilak marks using sandalwood and vermilion. A ritualistic setup is arranged with offerings such as unbroken rice, betel leaves, various fruits, and a silver coin. A decorated kalash with mango leaves and a coconut is also placed.

An idol of Lord Ganesha is included before the worship commences. After lighting a lamp and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, the puja is performed with recitations of the Vrat Katha. Seeking blessings and forgiveness, devotees conclude the puja by breaking the coconut and sharing it among family members. The following day, another puja is conducted to complete the fast, and the water from the kalash is sprinkled throughout the house.

Varalakshmi Vrat 2023: Celebration

Varalakshmi Vratham is predominantly observed in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Devotees in these regions celebrate this fast with great enthusiasm, and it's often a holiday in some of these states.

Powerful Mantra For Varalakshmi Vrat:

1. Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah॥

2. Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om॥

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)