Vastu 101: Simple Changes To Attract Positive Energy In Your Home

This is because Vastu Shastra is not just about designing houses but about making sure that the living space you occupy aligns with the elements of nature thereby creating a peaceful home or office. In keeping with the ideology of Vastu, every house is believed to be an energy-absorbing and transmitting body. The kind of house arrangement and build-up in it can have a great impact on your physical, mental as well as emotional wellbeing.

With simple modifications, you can change your surroundings into something good and also make them balanced. Check the steps shared by Gita Katyal, Vastu-Astro Consultant and numerologist.

Clear up and arrange:

The first step towards ensuring positive energy is decluttering your spaces. Energy stagnates where there is clutter, leading to feelings of stress, chaos, etc. Start by removing all unnecessary things, especially at entrances, sitting rooms, or bedrooms. Arrange your stuff so that energy flows freely from one direction to another without any barriers. To let positive energy pass through easily, remove any hindrances in the form of dirt particles or obstructions that may be found within.

Embrace the Sun and Winds:

Maintaining positive energy means having enough sunlight and fresh air in your home. Open your windows during the day to let in sunshine and clean air. Daytime is also a period for sunny weather that brings about more light, purifies spaces, and an energizer for any room. Light colored curtains can be used to enhance natural lighting, while mirrors can be used to reflect this into darker parts of your house. Meanwhile, keep the stale energy away by getting some fresh air in.

Wise Furniture Placement:

The placement of furniture is vital according to Vastu Shastra principles. You should place your furniture such that it allows easy move-ability as well as does not hinder the flow of energy through space. Do not keep very large objects near doors or windows as they may hinder its passage inside your house. In the living room, make sure you arrange the seating in such a way that members face towards east/north-east /north so as to bring positivity and encourage free communication within family members.

Create a Sacred Space:

Every home should have a dedicated space for meditation, prayer, or reflection. This sacred space should be located in the northeast corner of your home, which is considered the most auspicious direction for spiritual activities. Keep this area clean, serene, and free from distractions. Adding elements like candles, incense, or a small altar can help elevate the spiritual energy in your home and connect you with the divine.

Vastu Colors:

Colors are highly influential on one’s mood and energy levels. According to Vastu, each direction in your home is associated with an element and a color that matches it. For example, the north-eastern direction which is tied to water should be painted friendly blue or white. The south and southeast directions which are fire based can be adorned in red shades, orange or pink ones. By having the colors approved by Vastu in your house, you will be able to balance the elements creating more positive energy.

Vastu elements and symbols:

The presence of additional symbols as well as articles depicting Vastu may also bring about positive vibes into a house. Therefore, if placed at the right spot, a water body like a fountain or aquarium can bring prosperity and serenity in the space of the north east corner of your building. In this case, use wind chimes that scatter bad chi when hung outside your balcony window facing northwest direction but they must not block off windows’ light or ventilation. Last but not least, crystals such as quartz or amethysts can make homes have high spiritual energies and soothing air around them so you need them for better living lifestyle purposes.

Maintain the Energy Flow:

Lastly, it is also important to note that it will take a lot of effort to sustain the positive energy in your home. Make sure your home does not experience items pile-up, bacterial accumulation or mess on the furniture. Make sure you use sage or incense at least once a week, to get rid of any sort of negative energies that may be present in your home. Other bright and energetic houseplants that can be kept include the ones that have rounded leaves, so as to ensure positive energy in your house.



Note, making changes with regards to Vastu is a slow and steady process so start today, do not rush, slowly make those alterations to live in a proper Vastu home.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)