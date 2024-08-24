To ensure prosperity, health and well-being, Vastu Shastra, an antiquated Indian architectural science, provides techniques for the construction of a harmonious living space that conforms to natural forces. You can optimize the amount of positive energy in your home by following Vastu ideas. This is what you should or should not do to maintain balance and a thriving atmosphere in each room of your house.

Gita Katyal, Vastu-Astro Consultant, Numerologist, Lama Fera Healer, Counselor, and Founder of Shubhaarambh shares essential tips for every room in your house.

ENTRANCE

Do’s:

1. The main entrance is considered as the path of energy which has to be kept clean, bright and welcoming.

2. Stick a plate with names outside the entry door so as to attract more opportunities for growth and prosperity.The door will open rightward without any obstruction.

Don’ts:

1. Shoe racks or dustbins must not be placed near the doorway because they prevent proper air circulation.

2. The entrance shouldn’t be gloomy or uninviting since it might invite negative forces into one’s home.

3. Mirrors should never be put directly across from the front door as they bounce off energy out of homes.

LIVING ROOM

Do’s:

1. The living room should be located in the northeast or north of the building due to their association with prosperity and health.

2. To allow people to move easily among them, arrange your furniture such that it is open and conversational. Put heavy furniture towards the southwest direction for a stable position. For this reason, use brighter colors like white, cream or pastels.

Don’ts:

1. Do not place television or other electronic gadgets in the northeast corner as they can interfere with positive energy flow.

2. Keep things simple if you want the energy to flow smoothly through your house; hence don’t cram too many decorative items into your living room. Alsi, It would be better if no dark or bold colors are used on living room walls since it will give an overwhelming feel.

Kitchen

Do’s:

1. The best place to have a kitchen is in the Southeastern part of your home because Fire dominates this area.

2. Your cooking stove must face east while being located on its southeastern parts so that positive energy from the sun can come in handy as per Vastu Shastra beliefs

3. Maintain cleanliness and orderliness within your kitchen space; lest negative energies begin circulating around it due to cluttering.

Don’ts:

1. Kitchen is never built in the northeast or north, as the energy of the house gets greatly disturbed.



2. Never align the refrigerator or the sink with the stove because water and fire will always be at loggerheads.



3. Do not paint or cover the area with black or dark colors; paint the kitchen with warm and bright colors to relate with the fire element.

BATHROOMS

Do’s:



1. It is recommended the bathroom should be placed in the northwest quarter or on the western part of the house.



2. See that there is adequate availability of fresh air and cleanliness to avoid bringer’s of negative energy getting into the house.



3. Ensure that you close the door of the bathroom all the time to avoid bacteria and other negative energy reaching other rooms.



Dont’s:



1. It is advised not to have the bathroom in the northeast or the southwest for it offsets the energies in the house.



2. Don’t leave the toilet seat open because this is considered to bring in negative energy.



3. Avoid the use of dark colors in the bathroom; instead do it in light colors that can be refreshing for the cleanliness.