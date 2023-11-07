Vastu Tips For Diwali 2023: Feng Shui Gift Items To Enhance Positive Energy And Please Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, holds a special place in the hearts of millions, not just in India but all around the world. This year, Diwali 2023 is set to be celebrated on November 12, a day when homes come alive with the glow of diyas and the air is filled with joy and laughter. As we gear up for this auspicious occasion, it's essential to pay heed to Vastu tips that can enhance positive energy and please Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

A clean and clutter-free home is a fundamental Vastu principle during Diwali. Cleaning your home signifies not just physical cleanliness but also the removal of negative energy, making way for positive vibes to enter. A spotless home invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

One unique way to enhance positive energy and appease the Goddess is by incorporating Feng Shui gift items into your celebrations. Pavnendra Bhadauria, the Founder of Artarium, a luxury home decor brand, suggests that gifting Feng Shui items can be a thoughtful and auspicious gesture during Diwali.

Mr. Pavnendra says, "Feng shui as a philosophy complements this as a way of arranging objects in homes and rooms to increase “chi” or energy, to bring harmony and balance. Feng shui rests on balancing the opposing but complementary elements, yin and yang. Positive "chi" is believed to bring luck and prosperity."

Diwali 2023: Vastu Tips To Please Goddess Lakshmi

This Diwali, embrace the age-old Vastu wisdom while infusing your home with the positive energy of Feng Shui gift items.

Feng shui plants

Some feng shui plants, the jade or the lucky bamboo plants are known to increase the flow of positive energy. These plants can bring good luck and prosperity.

Crystal tortoise

It is known to bring good mental and physical health for the owner. Have it in the living room, guest room, or on the study table.

Wind chimes

Wooden and metal wind chimes are great feng shui articles to attract positivity. It wards away negative energy.

Fish aquarium

Feng shui is based on wind and water elements. To increase the chi in your surroundings, you can have a fish aquarium as it is known to bring happiness and prosperity.

Water fountain

The unrestricted movement of energy is a vital aspect of feng shui. A water fountain promotes the free flow of water, thus increasing clear and positive energy.

The evil eye

It supposedly neutralizes negative energy and protects the owner from evil energy. A similar concept exists in Indian households called nazar. Hang it in your room or near the entrance to ward off the negative energy.

