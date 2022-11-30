Vastu Tips for home: Things you should NOT keep in North Direction

New Delhi: Vastu Shastra is a science that has been practised in India for centuries. It deals with both physical and metaphysical aspects of life. Vastu is a Hindu spiritual architecture, which means it is not just about the physical structure of your house but also the spiritual energy within it. The Vastu principles are eternal, which means that they have endured through the years and across cultures. It is a science that has been practised in India for centuries. Vastu is just not about the structure of the home, it deeply affects physical and metaphysical aspects of life. It is a Hindu spiritual architecture, which means it is not just about the physical structure of your house but also the spiritual energy within it.

Vastu is the science of living in harmony with your surroundings. This refers to the study and understanding of how to create and maintain harmony between the spiritual, physical, and energetic components of a home or other property. Vastu Shastra is a comprehensive way to design buildings that are pleasing to the life force of humans and all living beings.

Vastu says that certain objects should be kept in certain directions to avoid negative energy from entering your home. Dr Madhu Kotiya, a renowned Spiritual and Psychic Healer, Wiccan High Priestess, Tarot Mentor, Numerologist and Vastu Expert tells us which objects should not be placed in the north direction:

Garbage can: It should not be kept in the north direction because it will attract negative energy and make your home unhealthy.

The window should not be placed in the north direction because it will face negative energy. It will cause problems in your health and wealth.

Toilet, Sink, and Bathroom should be avoided in the North direction because it will create discomfort in your home.

One should avoid putting heavy things in the north direction like: –

Books: You should not keep books in the north direction because any kind of weight will block the energy flow from the earth and may harm your health and wealth.

Heavy Furniture: The same logic applies to furniture. You should not put heavy items in the north direction because the weight will block the energy flow from the earth, which may block good health and the flow of abundance.

Footwear: The footwear rack should never be placed in the north direction as it can create long-term celibacy. It can also block the incoming flow of money and abundance.

Feathers: A feather when kept in the north direction will turn dead and useless and imitate negative energy. It is best to remove the feather before you go north.

Foam: If you break this item, it will release a cloud of dust and debris which again creates negativity and heaviness in the atmosphere and one should avoid keeping it in North Direction.

Gems and crystals in black colour: Gems and Crystals placed in the north direction will create blocks in energy flow and should be avoided to place there.