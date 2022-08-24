Vastu tips for kitchen: While every part and room of a house has its own significance, the kitchen is literally the hub of the house. It's a sacred space where food is prepared, and also a place where we sit and bond over food. It's essential to be mindful of the energies flowing in the kitchen of one's home. Vastu Consultant Rosie Jasrotia shares with us tips and dos and don'ts of a kitchen in terms of Vastu Shastra. "All kinds of energies prevail at home but the kitchen is one area that attracts the most amount of energy, good and bad," says Jasrotia.

Vastu tips: Colours for kitchen

According to Vastu, colours like orange, yellow and green work well for a kitchen. Jasrotia points out that as per Vastu, the kitchen's wall colours should not be too dark. Avoid dark grey, brown and black as colours for the kitchen as they can destroy the positive vibes, experts suggest. Some experts say that black walls can be depressing and can lead to financial losses while a very dark blue colour for the kitchen is considered unstable. Grey can also lead to gloominess and depression.

Placement of items in kitchen: Vastu guidelines

Listed below are some important tips for a Vastu-compliant kitchen as provided by Rosie Jasrotia:

- According to Vastu Shastra, the Lord of Fire - Agni - prevails in the southeast direction of the home, which means that the ideal placement of the kitchen is the southeast direction of your home.

- According to Vastu Shastra, the washbasins and cooking range, which include the gas cylinder and oven, should never be kept on the same platform or parallel to each other in the kitchen. Fire and water are opposing elements, thereby they can have a negative impact on a family member's behaviour, if not placed in the right way.

- Wash basins, washing machine, water pipes, and the kitchen drain should be in the north or northeast direction inside the kitchen. If a balance is maintained with respect to water, you will prosper in terms of wealth and health.

- The refrigerator should be positioned in the southwest direction to help you overcome obstacles in life.

- Storage of grains and other stock items should be done in the southwest direction of the kitchen as it invites good luck and prosperity.



