Vastu Tips for Wellbeing and Health: How Small Changes In The Living Room, Kitchen & Bedroom Can Bring Harmony

Creating Balanced Environments at Home In the bustling rhythm of daily life, our homes are sanctuaries where we seek comfort and peace. The ancient Indian science of Vastu Shastra offers timeless wisdom on creating harmonious and energetically balanced living spaces. By aligning with the principles of Vastu, we can enhance well-being, attract prosperity, and invite positive energy into our homes. Dr Madhu Kotiya, a renowned Spiritual, Psychic Counsellor and Healer, Tarot Mentor, Numerologist, Vastu Expert and Crystal Therapist shares some useful tips on Vastu.

Vastu Shastra, often referred to as the yoga of architecture, merges art with science to optimize the flow of energy, or ‘prana’, within a space. Originating over thousands of years ago, Vastu principles are grounded in the balance of the five elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space. Each direction in a home is associated with a specific element and by honoring these associations, Vastu aims to enhance harmony and balance.

The Entrance: Gateway to Energy

The entrance of a house is not merely a door. This is the gateway that allows energy to flow into your home. According to Vastu, north and east-facing doors invite positive energy. Ensuring that the entrance is clutter-free and well-lit encourages a flow of beneficial vibrations. Consider placing a beautiful plant or a water feature near the entrance to enhance positive energy and attract good fortune.

The Living Room: Center of Activity

The living room, a place for relaxation and social gatherings, should feel welcoming and vibrant. Position your furniture to face north or east, ensuring that when you sit, you face these auspicious directions. Vastu also suggests using lighter hues such as blues, greens, and yellows to maintain tranquility and happiness. Mirrors in the living room should be placed on the north or east walls to amplify the light and create a sense of spaciousness.

The Kitchen: Fire and Nourishment

The kitchen, governed by the element of fire, is pivotal in Vastu. Ideally, it should be located in the southeast corner of the home, the direction associated with the fire element. The stove should be positioned in a way that the cook faces east while cooking, promoting good health and positivity. Keep the kitchen organized and avoid placing the sink directly opposite the cooking range, as water extinguishes fire, creating a discordant energy.

The Bedroom: Sanctuary for Rest

The bedroom ought to be a haven for rest, relaxation, and renewal. According to Vastu, the south or southwest direction is ideal for bedrooms, as it promotes calm and grounding energy. The bed should be placed in a way that allows you to face south or east while sleeping. This orientation supports health and longevity. Soft colors like rose, gray, and chocolate create a calming atmosphere. Avoid mirrors facing the bed to prevent energy drain while you sleep.

The Study: Zone of Inspiration

For those who work from home or have a study area, positioning this space in the northeast corner of the home can enhance clarity and concentration. The northeast is associated with water and is considered the zone of mental clarity in Vastu. Keep the space uncluttered and organized to support mental focus and creativity. Plants and Water Features: Elements of Life

Incorporating elements of nature into home decor not only beautifies the space but also brings in positive energy. Indoor plants like bamboo, ferns, and peace lilies are not only aesthetically pleasing but also promote a flow of positive energy. Water features like fountains or aquariums are best placed in the northeast or east of the living space to attract wealth and prosperity.

Conclusion: A Balanced Approach to Living Harmonizing your home using Vastu Shastra is about creating a balanced environment that supports your well-being on various levels. It's about aligning your living space with the energies of nature to create not just a house, but a nurturing home filled with love, peace, and happiness. Adapting to Vastu doesn't require drastic changes; rather, it's about making small shifts that align with ancient wisdom to bring significant positive transformations to your environment and your life. Start by implementing a few of these principles and observe the serenity and prosperity it brings into your living space. Remember, the goal of Vastu is to make the space around us compatible with nature so that our own little universe resonates in harmony with the vast cosmos.

