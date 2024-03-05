Vijaya Ekadashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings, Significance, Puja Rituals And More

Vijaya Ekadashi, celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalguna, falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha, typically in February or March each year. This day, also known as Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi, holds immense significance in Hindu culture, symbolizing victory and success for those who observe it with devotion.

Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the lunar calendar, is considered auspicious for Hindus and occurs twice a month during the waxing and waning phases of the moon. Devotees of Vishnu observe this day by fasting, either abstaining from food and water (Nirjala) or consuming a sattvic diet to purify the body and mind.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2024: Date

In 2024, Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on March 6, Wednesday. This auspicious day is one of the 24 Ekadashi observances in a year, with fasting observed twice a month.

Vijaya Ekadashi: Significance

Vijaya Ekadashi is believed to bestow success and victory upon its observers, making them unstoppable in their endeavours. The fast is said to have helped many ancient kings win battles and achieve seemingly impossible goals. It is also believed to cleanse one of the sins and alleviate suffering.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

As per drik panchang the shubh muhurat tithi for Vijaya Ekadashi in 2024 is as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 6:30 am on 6 March 2024

Ekadashi Tithi ends at 4:13 am on 7 March 2024

Vijaya Ekadashi Puja Rituals To Follow

To observe Vijaya Ekadashi, devotees fill a pot with water and decorate it with mango leaves, placing it on a mound of seven grains in the puja area the day before Ekadashi. The pot is worshipped with flowers, sandalwood paste, and a ghee diya. On Ekadashi, after bathing, the pot is worshipped again.

On Dwadashi, the following day, the pot is taken to a river bank or water body and worshipped once more before being offered to a Brahmin. Throughout the rituals, Lord Vishnu is kept in mind and worshipped.

Vijaya Ekadashi Parana Time

The fast of Vijaya Ekadashi concludes on March 7 between 1:43 pm to 4:04 pm.

