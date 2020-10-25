हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami 2020: Vijay Muhurat date, timings and Sindoor Khela

Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra or Dasara. Vijayadashmi is observed every year on the tenth day (Dashami tithi) of the waxing phase of the lunar cycle (Ashwin in Shukla Paksha).

Vijayadashami 2020: Vijay Muhurat date, timings and Sindoor Khela
File Photo

NEW  DELHI: The festival of Dussehra is celebrated in India with a lot of enthusiasm and in different ways but the essence remains the same — to mark the victory of good over evil. In north India, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the killing of Ravana by Lord Rama. The festival is also a celebration of female divinity as it marks the killing of demon Mahishasura by goddess Durga.

It is believed that on Dussehra two important events took place. Goddess Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Ram defeated Ravana. 

Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra or Dasara. Vijayadashmi is observed every year on the tenth day (Dashami tithi) of the waxing phase of the lunar cycle (Ashwin in Shukla Paksha).

According to drikpanchang, this year Vijayadashami will be observed on Sunday, October 25, 2020. 

Vijayadashami timings: 1:57 pm to 02:42 pm

However, in West Bengal, Vijayadashami and Durga Visarjan falls on October 26. Below are the timings: 

West Bengal Vijayadashami Date: Monday, Oct 26
Durga Visharjan Timings: 6.29 am to 8.43 am on Oct 26

Sindoor Khela

Right from Dhaak Beats Sandhi Pujo, Dhanuchi Dance to Sindoor Khela—each and every ancient ritual holds great significance. If you happen to attend the Pujo on the tenth day i.e on Dashami (Vijayadashami or Dussehra), before the mother goddess is prepared for Visarjan, Bengali women play with red colour and the ritual is known as Sindoor Khela as part of her farewell.

Sindoor means red vermillion and Khela refers to play

After the Visarjan Puja is conducted, the practice known as Devi Baran or Devi Boron begins where married women, dressed in white saree with red border perform goddess Durga's aarti and then apply sindoor over Maa's forehead and feet.

The goddess is also offered sweets and betel leaves.

Sindoor Khela celebrates the power of Durga—a form of Shakti in her married avatar. Just before she prepares to go back to the heavenly abode with her children—Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya—Sindoor Khela hails the spirit of womanhood where women pray for the longevity of their husband and family.

