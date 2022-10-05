Vijayadashami 2022 lesser known facts: Shirdi Sai Baba took Maha Samadhi on Dussehra

New Delhi: The festival of Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. Also known as Vijayadashami, the day coincides with the time when Shirdi Sai Baba took Maha Samadhi many years back. Sai Baba of Shirdi is revered by devotees for his teachings and learnings. Baba is revered by bhakts irrespective of their religion.

SHIRDI SAI BABA'S MAHA SAMADHI

Not much is known as to when this Fakir of Shirdi was born but the name Sai was given to him by Mhalsapati upon his arrival at Shirdi. According to Sai Satcharita, Baba came to Shirdi when he was only 16-year-old. It is believed that he came along with a man who was coming for a wedding to Shirdi. Many believe that Baba's date of birth happens to be September 28, 1835.

Baba decided to stay put in Shirdi, so he found a perfect place. He sat under a Neem tree and meditated in yoga asana. After that curiosity grew among people as to who is this man, who can sit motionless for hours.

Some were intimidated by him while others rebelled against him. Gradually, the saint left the village and returned to the place after one year around 1858 to stay there permanently.

BABA'S DWARIKA MAI IN SHIRDI

Sai Baba turned a mosque into his temple, now better known as Dwarika Mai. The miracles of Baba are known to all and his teachings propagated spreading humanity and belief in the supreme entity.

It is believed that Shirdi Sai Baba took Mahasamadhi on the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami. So, during the Chaitra Navratri which falls in March-April, the Ram Navami day is celebrated as Baba's birthday and Sharad Navratri culminating on Dussehra is the day when Baba went Antardhyan.

Both the days are observed with much gusto and fervour at the divine shrine of Sai Baba's temple in Shirdi and Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road in New Delhi where devotees make a long queue just to get a glimpse and blessings of the lord. In fact, most Baba temples observe this day and seek blessings from the saint of Shirdi.

Om Sai Ram!