Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Rituals associated with Lord Ganesha's vrat

New Delhi: On January 16 this year, Vinayaka Chaturthi is being celebrated across the nation. The Chaturthi which falls in Shukla Paksha after Amavasya is called Vinayaka Chaturthi and the one which is marked in Krishna Paksha after Purnima is called Sankashti Chaturthi respectively. As per the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi dates in each lunar month.

It is believed that Chaturthi days are dedicated to Lord Ganesha, also known as Vinayaka or Vignharta. Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat is being observed this year on January 16. Although, Vinayaka Chaturthi vrat or fast is observed each month it is said that the Vinayaka Chaturthi which falls during the month of Bhadrapada is the most auspicious.

Also, Vinayaka Chaturthi falling during Bhadrapada month is called Ganesh Chaturthi - the birth of Lord Ganpati.

RITUALS OF VINAYAKA CHATURTHI:

On this day, devotees observe fast or vrat and begin their day early by taking bath, wearing new clothes and praying to Lord Ganesha for his blessings.

After taking Sankalp and sitting in Dhyana or meditation for some time, devotees can pray and offer prasad to the Lord.

One can break the fast only after seeing the moon and performing puja and reciting Ganesh Mantra.

Devotees believe that their wishes will be fulfilled and Vighnaharta will remove all the obstacles in their life as Lord Ganesha symbolises that. One can also prepare Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet - Modak - and offer him as prasad. It can also be distributed amongst others after offering it to the god.

The Vinayaka Chaturthi vrat is observed by Lord Ganesha believers.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi which simply means urging the Lord to fulfil one's desire. Devotees who observe this vrat are believed to be blessed with patience and wisdom by the Lord.

Ganpati puja is performed during the Muhurat time mentioned above in the afternoon or midday. The days and dates of vrat timing can differ from place-to-place depending upon sunrise and sunset time, according to drikpanchang.com.

VINAYAKA CHATURTHI VRAT DATE AND TIMINGS:

January 16, 2021, Saturday

Vinayaka Chaturthi

11:28 to 13:34

Pausha, Shukla Chaturthi

Begins - 07:45, Jan 16

Ends - 08:08, Jan 17

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!