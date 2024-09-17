Vishwakarma Aarti: Know Importance, Significance And Key Rituals Of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Aarti is a devotional hymn sung in honor of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. Lord Vishwakarma is revered for his role in creating magnificent cities, palaces, and weapons for the gods in Hindu mythology. The aarti is a significant part of Vishwakarma Puja, celebrated by artisans, engineers, and workers across India. During this puja, people worship their tools, machinery, and workplaces to seek blessings for prosperity and success in their crafts.

According to Drik Panchang, Shri Vishwakarma Ghara Avo is one of the most famous Aartis of Lord Vishwakarma. This famous Aarti of Lord Vishwakarma is recited on most occasions related to Lord Vishwakarma.

The Importance Of Vishwakarma Aarti

The Vishwakarma Aarti reflects the faith in Lord Vishwakarma’s ability to bestow skill, creativity, and efficiency in work. Singing the aarti during the puja is believed to invoke divine grace, helping devotees achieve excellence in their respective fields. The hymn narrates Lord Vishwakarma’s accomplishments, including his construction of mythical cities like Dwarka and Lanka.

Significance Of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is traditionally observed on Kanya Sankranti, which marks the end of the Bhadra month in the Hindu calendar. It is especially important for those involved in manufacturing, construction, and craftsmanship. Factories, offices, and workshops often shut down to allow for the proper observance of the ritual, which includes performing the aarti and seeking blessings for safe and successful operations.

Key Rituals Of The Aarti

1. Preparation of the Puja Area: Devotees clean and decorate their tools and machinery. A special altar for Lord Vishwakarma is set up.

2. Chanting and Recitation: The aarti is sung with devotion, accompanied by prayers for success, safety, and skill.

3. Offerings: Offerings like flowers, fruits, and sweets are placed before the idol or image of Lord Vishwakarma.

4. Conclusion: The puja concludes with the distribution of prasad to all present.

The aarti serves as the spiritual highlight of the puja, uniting communities in their shared faith in Lord Vishwakarma's divine craftsmanship.