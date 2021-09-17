Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021: Date, puja timings on Kanya Sankranti and significance

New Delhi: The much-revered Vishwakarma Jayanti marks the birthday of Vishwakarma - the Hindu god of the divine architect. Lord Vishwakarma or Bishwakarma (As Bengalis refer) is Lord Brahma's son and known as the divine craftsman of the whole universe. He is hailed as the official builder of all the gods' palaces too.

This year it is being celebrated on September 17, 2021. Vishwakarma Puja is marked on Kanya Sankranti as per the Hindu Calendar.

Falling on the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, the day is celebrated in a way where devotees organise pujas at their workplace, decorate their offices with flowers and the like.

VISHWAKARMA PUJA ON KANYA SANKRANTI:

Vishwakarma Puja Date on Friday, September 17, 2021

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment - 01:29 AM

Kanya Sankranti on Friday, September 17, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Lord Vishwakarma is known as the divine engineer of the world. It is said that he created the holy city of Dwarka - Lord Krishna's abode and also constructed the palace of Indraprastha for Pandavas.

SIGNIFICANCE OF VISHWAKARMA JAYANTI:

On Vishwakarma Jayanti, not only the engineers and architectural community but artisans including craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders, industrial workers, factory workers and others worship their tools and seek blessings of Lord Vishwakarma on this day.

Also, Vishwakarma puja is celebrated a day after Diwali, along with Govardhan Puja at some places.

VISHWAKARMA PUJA RITUALS:

It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma's vehicle is an elephant or a moose, and they are also worshipped on this day. The deity of Lord Vishwakarma is installed in various decorative pandals wherein, the major puja is conducted. Once the ceremony is over, Prasad is distributed amongst all the devotees.

To ensure the overall prosperity of business, Yagya puja is also performed by some people.

Lord Vishwakarma had five sons and two daughters namely Mannu, Maidev, Tavashta, Shilpi and Devagya. The divine craftsman is hailed as the presiding deity of all craftsmen and architects.

The day is celebrated across the country, and majorly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and Nepal among other places respectively.

Here's wishing a Happy Vishwakarma Day to all!