Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Significance and Puja timings

New Delhi: Vishwakarma Jayanti is being celebrated all across the country on September 17. The day is celebrated to honour Lord Vishwakarma, who is also known as the architect of the universe.

People worship their tools on this day. Falling on the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, the day is celebrated in a way where devotees organise pujas at their workplace, decorate their offices with flowers and the like.

The elephant is Lord Vishwakarma's vehicle and is also worshipped on this day. The deity of Lord Vishwakarma is installed in various decorative pandals wherein, the major puja is conducted. Once the ceremony is over, Prasad is distributed amongst all the devotees.

To ensure the overall prosperity of business, Yagya puja is also performed by some people.

Following is the date and time for Vishwakarma day puja 2019 as per Drikpanchang:

Date: September 17

Time: 1:19 pm.