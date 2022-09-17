Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Significance, date, time and rituals

Vishwakarma Day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma also known as the lord of creation. Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped on this auspicious day. This year, Vishwakarma puja will be observed on 17th September 2022.

Vishwakarma day holds great significance among the worker community and factory workers. The majority of enterprises and industrial communities partake in the celebration.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date and Time

Vishwakarma Jayanti: 17th September, 2022

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Tithi: 07:36 AM

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma is the son of Lord Brahma. He is one of the fourteen precious things born of the Samudra Manthan and also the builder of the holy city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna ruled. Lord Vishwakarma is the creator of all the palaces of Hindu Gods and Goddesses along with their artillery and chariots.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Rituals

1. People wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

2. Offer prayers and puja to Lord Vishwakarma and adorn the temple(mandir) with flowers.

3. Worship Lord Vishwakarma and his 'Vahan'- the elephant.

4. Industrial machines and tools are worshipped and decorated with garlands.

5. Some people may even arrange 'Bhandaras' i.e. distribute food among the needy and general public to share their blessings.