Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Timings

Vishwakarma Puja, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and creator of the universe, holds great significance, especially for those in manufacturing, engineering, and artisan professions. This year, Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 16, 2024, according to the Drik Panchang.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the divine architect of the universe. The festival is highly significant for professionals in various industries like manufacturing, engineering, architecture, mechanics, and artisanship. Devotees pray for blessings, seeking prosperity, safety in the workplace, and success in their respective fields. It is common for workers to worship their tools and machinery, asking for smooth operations and a productive year ahead.

Date and Muhurat for Vishwakarma Puja 2024

In 2024, Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16, coinciding with Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti, the final day of the Bengali month of Bhadra. As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for the puja, known as Sankranti Muhurat, is predicted to be at 7:53 PM.

History of Vishwakarma Jayanti

The roots of Vishwakarma Jayanti trace back to ancient Indian scriptures, including the Rigveda, one of the oldest Hindu texts, which mentions Lord Vishwakarma as the divine craftsman. Over time, the festival evolved into a significant occasion for laborers, artisans, and craftsmen to honor Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for creativity, prosperity, and skill in their work.

How Vishwakarma Puja is Celebrated

On Vishwakarma Jayanti, professionals such as architects, carpenters, engineers, and mechanics worship their machinery, vehicles, tools, and equipment. Pujas are often performed in industrial settings or workplaces, where participants offer prayers for prosperity and smooth operations. Many choose not to use their tools or machines during the puja as a mark of respect.

Vishwakarma Puja is a unique celebration that underscores the importance of craftsmanship and creativity, uniting communities of workers to honor the divine architect of the universe.