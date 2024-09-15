Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings, Rituals And Celebrations

Vishwakarma Puja, a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman. This year, the auspicious occasion falls on September 16, and it holds immense importance for artisans, craftsmen, and industrial workers across India. Vishwakarma Puja not only celebrates the artistry of Lord Vishwakarma but also serves as a reminder of the importance of skilled labor and craftsmanship in our society.

It is a day to express gratitude for the tools and technology that make our lives easier and more efficient. As the puja concludes, devotees carry forward their renewed sense of dedication to their crafts, hoping for a year filled with creativity and success in their endeavors.

Vishwakarma Puja Significance

Vishwakarma Puja is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine engineer of the universe. He is believed to have crafted the weapons of the gods and designed their celestial abodes. This day is particularly significant for those involved in the fields of construction, engineering, and craftsmanship, as they pay homage to the deity who symbolizes creativity and innovation.

Vishwakarma Puja Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2024. Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment timing is 07: 53 PM. Performing the worship of Lord Vishwakarma during the Abhijit Muhurat (from 11:51 AM to 12:40 PM) is also considered auspicious.

Vishwakarma Puja Rituals and Celebrations

Cleaning and Decoration: Prior to the puja, devotees clean their workplaces or homes meticulously. The idea is to start afresh and maintain a clean and organized environment.

Crafting Tools: Artisans and craftsmen often create or repair their tools and machinery on this day, seeking Lord Vishwakarma's blessings for skillful workmanship.

Puja Setup: An image or idol of Lord Vishwakarma is placed on a pedestal and adorned with flowers, garlands, and incense. Offerings of sweets, fruits, and other delicacies are arranged.

Invocation and Aarti: The priest or head of the household then performs an invocation and aarti (ceremonial worship) to seek the deity's blessings. The aarti involves the waving of lamps in a circular motion before the idol or image.

Distribution of Prasad: After the puja, devotees distribute prasad (blessed offerings) to all present. It is believed that consuming prasad brings prosperity and good luck.

Community Celebrations: In many industrial areas, factories and workshops hold community pujas where all workers participate together, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

Cultural Programs: Cultural programs, including dance, music, and artistic displays, are organized in various parts of the country to showcase the rich heritage of craftsmanship.



