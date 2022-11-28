Vivah Panchami 2022: Puja and shubh muhurat, chant these mantras to get the blessings of Lord Ram and Mata Sita

Vivah Panchami 2022: Vivah Panchami is considered a very important day in Sanatan culture. This is because Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram was married to Janaknandani Janaki Sita Ji on this day. In Ayodhya and Nepal, this day is celebrated with grandeur as a proper festival.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Vivah Panchami is celebrated every year on the Ashtami date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Marshish. This year this festival will be celebrated on 28 November 2022. It is believed that by worshipping Shri Ram and Mata Sita on this day and with chanting of mantras, all troubles go away and wealth, strength and prosperity are attained in life.

However, marriage ceremonies do not take place on this day. It is said that just as Mata Sita and Lord Ram had to suffer separation, in the same way, those who get married on this day also have to bear the separation.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Shubh muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, this year, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Marshish month started on 27 November 2022 at 4.25 pm and will end today i.e. 28 November 2022 at 1.35 pm.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Significance

As per Hindu scriptures worshipping Shri Ram and Mata Sita on the day of Vivah Panchami will evade all the problems in your married life whether current or ongoing issues. It is also a belief that in the house where Lord Shri Ram and Mata Janaki are united, the blessings of the deities always remain there.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Mantras to chant

ॐ दाशरथये विद्महे जानकी वल्लभाय धी महि। तन्नो रामः प्रचोदयात् ।।

(Om Dasarathaye Videhi Janaki Vallabhaaya Dhimahi. Tanno Rama prachodaya)

ॐ जनकनंदिन्यै विद्महे, भुमिजायै धीमहि। तन्नो सीता: प्रचोदयात् ।।

(Om Janakanandinyai Videhi Bhumijayai Dhimahi. Tenno Sita prachodaya)