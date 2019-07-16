Watch live streaming of partial lunar eclipse on your mobile and desktop

New Delhi: A partial lunar eclipse will occur on July 16-17, Wednesday. The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours and 34 minutes while it will last for 2 hours and 58 minutes. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia and South America.

In India, it will begin at 1:31 am and end at 4:29 am. The maximum eclipse will occur at 3 am. Except for people in the extreme northeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, the eclipse will be visible to all.

Here's how you can watch the partial lunar eclipse on your mobile and desktop:

A Norway-based website timeanddate.com, in partnership with Perth Observatory and Royal Observatory Greenwich, will live stream the partial lunar eclipse on their YouTube. (Click here).

Lunar eclipses, however, are easy-to-watch with naked eyes. Also, you can use binoculars to watch it.

A partial lunar eclipse (ardha chandra grahan in Hindi) takes place when the earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space.

This will be the last lunar eclipse of 2019. The next lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021.