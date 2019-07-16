close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
partial lunar eclipse 2019

Watch live streaming of partial lunar eclipse on your mobile and desktop

A lunar eclipse takes place when the earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space.

Watch live streaming of partial lunar eclipse on your mobile and desktop
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational)

New Delhi: A partial lunar eclipse will occur on July 16-17, Wednesday. The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours and 34 minutes while it will last for 2 hours and 58 minutes. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia and South America.

In India, it will begin at 1:31 am and end at 4:29 am. The maximum eclipse will occur at 3 am. Except for people in the extreme northeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, the eclipse will be visible to all.

Here's how you can watch the partial lunar eclipse on your mobile and desktop:

A Norway-based website timeanddate.com, in partnership with Perth Observatory and Royal Observatory Greenwich, will live stream the partial lunar eclipse on their YouTube. (Click here). 

Lunar eclipses, however, are easy-to-watch with naked eyes. Also, you can use binoculars to watch it.

A partial lunar eclipse (ardha chandra grahan in Hindi) takes place when the earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space.

This will be the last lunar eclipse of 2019. The next lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021. 

Tags:
partial lunar eclipse 2019lunar eclipse 2019lunar eclipse
Next
Story

Guru Purnima 2019: Significance of the festival and how is it celebrated

Must Watch

PT11M42S

Special report: 2 dead as four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri