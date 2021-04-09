हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Water Kingdom

Water Kingdom shares #FunIntended throwback pics on World Health Day, asks patrons to stay safe at home

Keeping the same vibe of the brand, the Water Park shared a fun reminiscing carousel post on Instagram on World Health Day.

Water Kingdom shares #FunIntended throwback pics on World Health Day, asks patrons to stay safe at home

Mumbai: The Water Kingdom has been the most beloved Water Park in the country that has always been fun, evergreen and a place that has offered the most thrilling experience. Keeping the same vibe of the brand, the Water Park shared a fun reminiscing carousel post on Instagram on World Health Day.

April 7th of each year marks the celebration of World Health Day which is aimed at creating awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization. Given the current scenario, Water Kingdom posted a series of 6 carousel pictures which had communication in a sequence that led the patrons to remember the fun times at the Water Kingdom connecting to its water rides!

“Since we belong to the entertainment industry, we cannot sound serious! The Water Kingdom is a fun and youthful brand that always carries an amusing vibe. Hence, when we thought of communicating about World Health Day to our patrons, it had to be via some throwback pictures of them having fun at the Park which is missed by both- them and us. However, the safety of our guests is a priority for us and hence in the given scenario we at the Water Kingdom wish good health for everyone and ask each one of them to stay at home”, Mr Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Water KingdomWorld Health DayWorld Health Day 2021Essel World
Next
Story

Horoscope for April 9 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cancer trust your intuition

Must Watch

PT13M19S

Court orders archaeological survey in Gyanvapi mosque case of Varanasi